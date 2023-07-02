AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need be

Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continue to be in meltdown mode after last week's Supreme Court rulings and AOC would now like to haul some of the justices before Congress even if it's not on a voluntary basis:

Rep. @AOC: “If Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas, we should … pass much more binding & stringent ethics guidelines where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking… pic.twitter.com/C5SqIk9u4L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2023

Full text of the above tweet:

Rep. @AOC: “If Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas, we should … pass much more binding & stringent ethics guidelines where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking the law, as we saw in the refusal, with Clarence Thomas, to recuse himself from cases implicating his wife in January 6. There also must be impeachment on the table.”

What part of "separate but equal branches" does AOC not understand?

Separation of powers; Checks & Balances — Mary Ellen (@memarino_ellen) July 2, 2023

When the Dems aren't getting their way, the attitude is "Constitution-shmonstitution" (actually that's their attitude even when they ARE getting their way).

Can you imagine her reaction if the tables were turned?

Rep. @AOC — Legit Q: If Justice Roberts were to announce that SCOTUS, in response to historically low disapproval of Congress, was launching televised trials of members accused of unethical behavior, would you agree to appear & defend yourself should your name be called? https://t.co/GKa9TnOst1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2023

Just imagine the utter defiance that would ensue!

CNN is allowing this half wit to lie without question. Shameless. https://t.co/V4VrYcy6Gf — Major Tom (@ThomasCroteau14) July 2, 2023

If she put her hand on the Constitution, it would burst into flames. https://t.co/KHITqDaQFX — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) July 2, 2023

Her threats are the equivalent of a five year old threatening to hold their breath until they get their way. — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) July 2, 2023

Even five-year-olds holding their breath to get their way seem more mature than some of these Democrats.

They’ve had a stranglehold on the court for generations, and this is what they do the second that changes. These people are obsessed with power and should not be given an inch. https://t.co/PD6kuqOzg8 — Publius (@pocketpublius) July 2, 2023

And besides, AOC pointing an accusatory "ethics violations" finger at anybody else is some serious projection considering she has her own problem in that area.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!