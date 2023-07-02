Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was...
AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need be

Doug P.  |  3:42 PM on July 02, 2023

Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continue to be in meltdown mode after last week's Supreme Court rulings and AOC would now like to haul some of the justices before Congress even if it's not on a voluntary basis:

Full text of the above tweet: 

Rep. @AOC: “If Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas, we should … pass much more binding & stringent ethics guidelines where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking the law, as we saw in the refusal, with Clarence Thomas, to recuse himself from cases implicating his wife in January 6. There also must be impeachment on the table.”

What part of "separate but equal branches" does AOC not understand?

When the Dems aren't getting their way, the attitude is "Constitution-shmonstitution" (actually that's their attitude even when they ARE getting their way).

Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was shocked
justmindy

Can you imagine her reaction if the tables were turned?

Just imagine the utter defiance that would ensue!

Even five-year-olds holding their breath to get their way seem more mature than some of these Democrats.

And besides, AOC pointing an accusatory "ethics violations" finger at anybody else is some serious projection considering she has her own problem in that area.

 *** 

