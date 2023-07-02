HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution
D'OH! ABC News' Jon Karl made things awkward twice for this Biden-defending Dem Rep

Doug P.  |  11:53 AM on July 02, 2023

Things might be about to get worse for the Bidens and Attorney General Merrick Garland, because a random act of journalism happened this morning on ABC. Actually there were two random acts of journalism and they both put Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna in an awkward position.

First up, Karl asked Dem Rep. Ro Khanna about the IRS whistleblower allegations. We'll get to why Rep. Khanna's spin aged badly even before he said it after you watch the clip from Newsbusters' Kevin Tober:

***

Karl: What the whistleblower is saying is that Weiss, who was appointed by Trump, said that he was NOT the deciding official on this case. If that turns out to be true, doesn't that directly contradict what the Attorney General has said? 

Rep. Khanna: But Weiss is not saying that -- isn't the source Weiss? I mean, if Weiss was saying that, I would have a concern. If Weiss was out there saying 'I didn't have total authority, there was interference,' but Weiss is the key authority and he's not saying that."

According to Weiss' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan a couple days ago it sounds like Khanna should have that concern

It doesn't appear that Karl got to the part that would have put Khanna in further discomfort. That would have been too much "journalism" to hope for. 

In the same interview, Khanna's claim that President Biden has the authority to "cancel" student loans was given another dose of awkwardness when he was shown what Nancy Pelosi said a couple years ago:

LOL! Oh, and the Supreme Court majority even quoted Pelosi in their decision just to add some insult to the injury.

We'll see how long it lasts.

***

Related:

Dem Rep. Ro Khanna tells Dr. Oz he's never supported 'ending gas production' (simple search proves otherwise)

ABC News' Jonathan Karl says winning candidates 'generally don't complain about election irregularities'

MSM have found a fun way to cast doubt on credibility of whistleblowers who incriminate Hunter Biden

***

