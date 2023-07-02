D'OH! ABC News' Jon Karl made things awkward twice for this Biden-defending Dem Rep

Things might be about to get worse for the Bidens and Attorney General Merrick Garland, because a random act of journalism happened this morning on ABC. Actually there were two random acts of journalism and they both put Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna in an awkward position.

First up, Karl asked Dem Rep. Ro Khanna about the IRS whistleblower allegations. We'll get to why Rep. Khanna's spin aged badly even before he said it after you watch the clip from Newsbusters' Kevin Tober:

This is a shocker! Jon Karl ends his friendly interview with Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna by asking him about the IRS whistleblower report revealing AG Merrick Garland lied to congress about not interfering in the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/SWKQzIvzZC — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 2, 2023

***

Karl: What the whistleblower is saying is that Weiss, who was appointed by Trump, said that he was NOT the deciding official on this case. If that turns out to be true, doesn't that directly contradict what the Attorney General has said?

Rep. Khanna: But Weiss is not saying that -- isn't the source Weiss? I mean, if Weiss was saying that, I would have a concern. If Weiss was out there saying 'I didn't have total authority, there was interference,' but Weiss is the key authority and he's not saying that."

According to Weiss' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan a couple days ago it sounds like Khanna should have that concern.

U.S. Attorney Weiss’s letter confirms exactly what Gary Shapley told Congress: Weiss did not have “full authority” to bring charges, but had to “partner” with relevant U.S. Attorney. Says he’s “been assured” he could get Special Attorney status in future—but hasn’t had it yet. pic.twitter.com/TeYoJd6ylX — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 1, 2023

It doesn't appear that Karl got to the part that would have put Khanna in further discomfort. That would have been too much "journalism" to hope for.

In the same interview, Khanna's claim that President Biden has the authority to "cancel" student loans was given another dose of awkwardness when he was shown what Nancy Pelosi said a couple years ago:

Acting like an actual journalist for the first time this morning, ABC's Jon Karl plays Nancy Pelosi admitting in 2021 that Biden doesn't have the authority to cancel student loans. pic.twitter.com/qr4N9NjjI3 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 2, 2023

LOL! Oh, and the Supreme Court majority even quoted Pelosi in their decision just to add some insult to the injury.

What's up with that 🤔, must be going to give actual journalism a try. — Al Adams (@kvballcoach) July 2, 2023

We'll see how long it lasts.

***

***

