Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up Hunter Biden's plea deal?

U.S. Attorney David Weiss has written a letter (conveniently sent on a Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend) to Rep. Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee explaining what he says is his exact role in the Hunter Biden probe along with the scope of his authority.

You might remember that Attorney General Merrick Garland previously testified under oath that Weiss had full authority when it came to the investigation and any charges or deals made with Hunter Biden and his attorneys:

“As I said at the outset, Mr. [David] Weiss, who was appointed by President [Donald] Trump as the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during a previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to,” Garland said during a press conference at Justice Department headquarters about a crackdown on fentanyl precursors.

Now a letter Weiss has sent to Rep. Jordan appears to confirm what an IRS whistleblower said:

David Weiss letter to Rep. Jim Jordan regarding Hunter Biden probe pic.twitter.com/BXrghajmH3 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 1, 2023

U.S. Attorney Weiss’s letter confirms exactly what Gary Shapley told Congress: Weiss did not have “full authority” to bring charges, but had to “partner” with relevant U.S. Attorney. Says he’s “been assured” he could get Special Attorney status in future—but hasn’t had it yet. pic.twitter.com/TeYoJd6ylX — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 1, 2023

Margot Cleveland and Miranda Devine have thoughts about this:

Apparently our Founders fought for the freedom of the Biden’s to be bribed without consequence as in celebration of the Independence Day, Weiss gives us this Friday news dump. 1/ pic.twitter.com/79faWxsakG — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 1, 2023

2/2 and yes, I called it re Weiss’ framing of his authority. pic.twitter.com/W9nhpfCKbF — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 1, 2023

It sure doesn't sound like Weiss had full authority, as Garland testified:

I thought David Weiss said he had “ultimate authority”. Nope. Now Weiss admits late on a long weekend eve that Gary Shapley told the truth. Delaware is rotten. https://t.co/cWNU98bQgD pic.twitter.com/CEQQ1i3rm8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 1, 2023

Yeah, fat lot of good it is to get “Special Attorney status in future”. Plea deal done. Just waiting on judge’s blessing. This admission by rights ought to blow it up, but what are the odds? https://t.co/cWNU98bQgD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 1, 2023

Will this blow up Hunter's plea deal or will we see more evidence of the two-tiered justice system?

Can someone do a tally of how many times "this is a matter of an ongoing investigation" has been used over the last year? — ☔️ A Walk in the Rain ☔️ (@AWalkIntheRain) July 1, 2023

We can't count that high.

Can Hunter’s plead deal get tossed? It’s complete garbage. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 1, 2023

Yes. It depends if the judge accepts or rejects the plea. TBD. — Suzanne (@4SuzanneLove) July 1, 2023

Stay tuned (but don't hold your breath).

