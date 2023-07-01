Tucker on Twitter, Episode 8: Mocking Admiral Levine
Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up Hunter Biden's plea deal?

Doug P.  |  8:44 AM on July 01, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

U.S. Attorney David Weiss has written a letter (conveniently sent on a Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend) to Rep. Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee explaining what he says is his exact role in the Hunter Biden probe along with the scope of his authority. 

You might remember that Attorney General Merrick Garland previously testified under oath that Weiss had full authority when it came to the investigation and any charges or deals made with Hunter Biden and his attorneys:

“As I said at the outset, Mr. [David] Weiss, who was appointed by President [Donald] Trump as the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during a previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to,” Garland said during a press conference at Justice Department headquarters about a crackdown on fentanyl precursors.

Now a letter Weiss has sent to Rep. Jordan appears to confirm what an IRS whistleblower said:

Margot Cleveland and Miranda Devine have thoughts about this:

It sure doesn't sound like Weiss had full authority, as Garland testified:

Will this blow up Hunter's plea deal or will we see more evidence of the two-tiered justice system?

We can't count that high.

Stay tuned (but don't hold your breath). 

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 8: Mocking Admiral Levine Aaron Walker