Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why

Doug P.  |  10:53 AM on June 30, 2023

Planned Parenthood's bottom line must be really hurting, because it appears they're now on a crusade against virginity. 

No, seriously:

Translation: "We're running low on babies to get rid of and the money that comes with that, so step it up a notch, birthing persons!" 

"Gross" and then some.

Bingo! They couldn't make it more obvious or disgusting.

Encouraging people to create life so they can end it for money is truly the lowest of the low, even for Planned Parenthood.

Here's what you can apparently expect if you invite Planned Parenthood into a 9th-grade classroom

Planned Parenthood: calling abortion a 'women's issue' erases non-women who need abortions

Sen. Ed Markey shows off the cool 'I Heart Abortion' pin Planned Parenthood gave him for SOTU

