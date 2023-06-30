Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why

Planned Parenthood's bottom line must be really hurting, because it appears they're now on a crusade against virginity.

No, seriously:

The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let's be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone. 📢 pic.twitter.com/QYmNbEZzbw — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 29, 2023

Translation: "We're running low on babies to get rid of and the money that comes with that, so step it up a notch, birthing persons!"

This is disgusting, actually. YOU don't make $$ if you don't encourage promiscuity. We see you. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 30, 2023

We know you need promiscuity to make money. It’s gross. — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) June 29, 2023

"Gross" and then some.

Plain English translation: you sleeping around is good for their business. They want you to be promiscuous and then go to them when you need an abortion. https://t.co/jUbKgkNb1k — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 30, 2023

Bingo! They couldn't make it more obvious or disgusting.

Translation: Morality costs us business. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 30, 2023

1. Convince people that sex has no consequences



2. Watch them get pregnant bc sex has consequences



3. Convince people that sex has no consequences by killing their baby for money https://t.co/IQ0EvFDl4y — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 30, 2023

This is perhaps one of your vilest tweets. You’re encouraging promiscuity and irresponsibility. And why? Because your business model depends on (killing) the children who are so often conceived when people live promiscuously. Utter depravity. https://t.co/7lcm5thKmE — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 30, 2023

Encouraging people to create life so they can end it for money is truly the lowest of the low, even for Planned Parenthood.

***

Here's what you can apparently expect if you invite Planned Parenthood into a 9th-grade classroom

Planned Parenthood: calling abortion a 'women's issue' erases non-women who need abortions

Sen. Ed Markey shows off the cool 'I Heart Abortion' pin Planned Parenthood gave him for SOTU

***

