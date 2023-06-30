Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were yesterday

The progressive hot takes today after a couple more SCOTUS rulings have been scorching.

Up next is this offering from MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who is sorry to report that you are now $10,000 poorer because of six Supreme Court justices:

Lots of very bad things this 6-3 majority has done, (Dobbs being, imho, the worst), but them deciding you are now $10,000 poorer than you were yesterday is really a helluva thing. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 30, 2023

Narrator: Nobody is $10,000 poorer than they were yesterday because of the Supreme Court.

What about people who paid off their student loans as required… I am pretty tired of paying my $700 car payment every month, can Biden “forgive” that too? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 30, 2023

According to the genius "progressive" way of looking at things, if somebody promises to give you $10,000 and plans to take the money from somebody else who later objects and refuses, that third party just "stole" $10,000 from you, or something.

People keep saying this, but it’s not like SCOTUS added $10,000 to the debt borrowers already had. They are the exact same amount of poor as they ever were. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 30, 2023

I was certain this morning that I had won the lottery. Then I checked my ticket. It’s terrible knowing I’m $35 million poorer. https://t.co/XBPC9zHANB — Joel Engel (@joelengel) June 30, 2023

In Progressive-Land, somebody not giving you something for free is the same as stealing from you.

I wasn’t $10,000 richer yesterday. I’m not $10,000 poorer today. I have tens of thousands in student loans and I’m not complaining because the guy who didn’t go to college isn’t being forced to pay my debts. https://t.co/wNl9FSQ8KH — Adam Mahler (@MahlerAdam) June 30, 2023

What SCOTUS spent two days striking down was a shitload of entitlement.



You weren't entitled to have Asians discriminated against. You weren't entitled to force people to cater your events. You weren't entitled to have taxpayers pay off your student loans. https://t.co/DF7UIkfyMW — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 30, 2023

Basically what's bothering the Left is that pesky Constitution that keeps getting in the way.

We're so sad that your corrupt leader isn't granted unlimited power to do as he sees fit — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 30, 2023

What part of "unconstitutional" is confusing? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2023

*them deciding, as is their role and responsibility, that, under Article I of the Constitution, the executive branch may not do things that Congress has not authorized it to do https://t.co/Z5FemInUhs — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 30, 2023

And that's what the majority pointed out in their opinion, all while MSNBC lefty types ironically continue to insist that Republicans like Trump or DeSantis are "wannabe authoritarians."

“Don’t be mad at the guy who hoodwinked you with promises of student loan forgiveness he knew would never withstand judicial scrutiny. Be mad at those evil SCOTUS Justices who upheld the Constitution.” https://t.co/RdmcwdrQJM — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) June 30, 2023

Right? It's too bad the Left's incapable of being angry and the person/people they should be upset with.

***

Related:

Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked



Chris Hayes is furious at the prospect of Florida kids not being physically and chemically mutilated

Chris Hayes accidentally shows how racist media/Lefties would be with a Black Republican president

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!