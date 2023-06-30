Ed Krassenstein tries to shame Libs of Tik Tok and FAILS
Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were yesterday

Doug P.  |  2:52 PM on June 30, 2023

The progressive hot takes today after a couple more SCOTUS rulings have been scorching. 

Up next is this offering from MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who is sorry to report that you are now $10,000 poorer because of six Supreme Court justices:

Narrator: Nobody is $10,000 poorer than they were yesterday because of the Supreme Court.

According to the genius "progressive" way of looking at things, if somebody promises to give you $10,000 and plans to take the money from somebody else who later objects and refuses, that third party just "stole" $10,000 from you, or something.

In Progressive-Land, somebody not giving you something for free is the same as stealing from you.

ArtistAngie

Basically what's bothering the Left is that pesky Constitution that keeps getting in the way.

And that's what the majority pointed out in their opinion, all while MSNBC lefty types ironically continue to insist that Republicans like Trump or DeSantis are "wannabe authoritarians."

Right? It's too bad the Left's incapable of being angry and the person/people they should be upset with.

*** 

*** 

