L. Louise Lucas makes us laugh as Pornhub pulls out of Virginia
Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride...
Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were...
Ed Krassenstein tries to shame Libs of Tik Tok and FAILS
What Biden now calls 'unthinkable' wasn't so unthinkable not long ago
SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to...
Dylan Mulvaney spills the BEANS on Bud Light's LIE about it being 'just...
Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people
'Going to be a RECKONING': Lesbian pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart...
Elie Mystal claiming no liberal policy will be allowed to exist WITHOUT expanding...
It's felt pretty horrible under Biden BUT SCOTUS just reminded us all we...
Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (scr...

Biden did NOT like journo's question about loan ruling (and other doozies from his SCOTUS spin)

Doug P.  |  5:00 PM on June 30, 2023
Screenshot from video

President Biden held a post-SCOTUS ruling spin session today, and it was quickly apparent that he didn't like a Fox News reporter's reminder that he (along with Nancy Pelosi and others) had previously indicated that the student loan plan wouldn't survive legal challenges. 

The reality check clearly got on Biden's nerves:

Naturally Biden blamed Republicans and six members of the Supreme Court who he says "misinterpreted the Constitution" (and if Biden's saying that it means they correctly interpreted the Constitution):

And just to put the cherry on top of this particular sundae of gaslighting and delusion, Biden doubled down on claiming his administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan wasn't the disaster everybody clearly witnessed:

That video would have been more fitting if Biden had checked his watch. 

Biden also said he was going to keep trying because he must really love getting struck down by the Court:

Recommended

Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride Month'
justmindy

An "on-ramp"? Biden seems determined to get Pete Buttigieg more involved this time. 

One more video to go. This one doesn't feature Biden but just sums up the shamelessness of this administration perfectly:

Well, that kind of thing will happen when this administration tries to go around Congress! 

The absolute chutzpah of these people is unreal.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride Month'
justmindy
L. Louise Lucas makes us laugh as Pornhub pulls out of Virginia
ArtistAngie
Ed Krassenstein tries to shame Libs of Tik Tok and FAILS
ArtistAngie
Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were yesterday
Doug P.
'Going to be a RECKONING': Lesbian pulls ZERO punches taking trans activists apart in thread
Sam J.
SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to believe
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride Month' justmindy