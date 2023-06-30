Biden did NOT like journo's question about loan ruling (and other doozies from his SCOTUS spin)

President Biden held a post-SCOTUS ruling spin session today, and it was quickly apparent that he didn't like a Fox News reporter's reminder that he (along with Nancy Pelosi and others) had previously indicated that the student loan plan wouldn't survive legal challenges.

The reality check clearly got on Biden's nerves:

REPORTER: "Why did you give millions of borrowers false hope?"



BIDEN: "I didn't give any false hope...! The Republicans snatched away the hope...and it's real, real hope!" pic.twitter.com/xfaJ4xlp6p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2023

Naturally Biden blamed Republicans and six members of the Supreme Court who he says "misinterpreted the Constitution" (and if Biden's saying that it means they correctly interpreted the Constitution):

"I didn‘t give borrowers false hope, but the Republicans snatched away the hope they were given and it‘s real. Real hope ... The Court misinterpreted the Constitution" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2023

And just to put the cherry on top of this particular sundae of gaslighting and delusion, Biden doubled down on claiming his administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan wasn't the disaster everybody clearly witnessed:

That video would have been more fitting if Biden had checked his watch.

Biden also said he was going to keep trying because he must really love getting struck down by the Court:

President Biden says he will create an "on-ramp" repayment program so borrowers who miss payments will not be subject to penalties or reported to credit agencies for the first 12 months after the pause ends. https://t.co/YJ8NOnj555 pic.twitter.com/FVYArSZod8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 30, 2023

An "on-ramp"? Biden seems determined to get Pete Buttigieg more involved this time.

One more video to go. This one doesn't feature Biden but just sums up the shamelessness of this administration perfectly:

CARDONA: "Today, the court substitute itself for Congress." pic.twitter.com/JMTUeiXVqO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2023

Well, that kind of thing will happen when this administration tries to go around Congress!

The absolute chutzpah of these people is unreal.

***

