Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)

It all started when Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., who President Biden has no plans to debate, tweeted this about the Covid era and weight gains:

Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the Covid lockdowns. I will help turn this around by encouraging our citizens to exercise, eat well, and fortify their immune systems by removing harmful chemicals from our food. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel obviously doesn't believe that and attempted to mock Kennedy Jr's tweet and suspects that he might actually be Borat:

wow! we each gained 29 lbs? that almost sounds like nonsense! (there’s a good possibility this guy is Borat) https://t.co/ngK4HYFsWl — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 27, 2023

Twitter's Community Notes and others pointed out that among Americans who did gain weight during the pandemic, the average extra weight has been found to be 29 pounds.

Almost. 😉



Maybe take it up with the APA.https://t.co/skXby56WlJ pic.twitter.com/w0VR52187j — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) June 28, 2023

You’re a smug prick, Jimmy, in addition to being wrong and chronically unfunny! Congrats! https://t.co/fYh9kGRoKz pic.twitter.com/ui2O8tLrVi — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 28, 2023

Ah, "averages..."

I feel like you don’t understand averages… — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) June 28, 2023

Elite media dunking on RFK for reporting shocking facts they've never even heard of. https://t.co/mnBb1YF4mv — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) June 28, 2023

Would Kimmel also mock claims that student test scores in math and reading have plummeted because of government (and union) actions during the pandemic?

Yikes, you don’t know what average means? LOL — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 28, 2023

If only Jimmy understood statistical definitions like mean, mode, averages. https://t.co/L5BJbmURoG — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 28, 2023

In defense of Kimmel and other late-night hosts, they're a little short-handed:

Ladies and gentlemen... The devastating results of the Writer's Guild strike. 👇 https://t.co/YlEK1FqB6t — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 28, 2023

The writers are on strike. Now you can see how stupid the “celebrities” really are. https://t.co/dLydwbY74L — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) June 28, 2023

And it was bad enough when the writers were NOT on strike. Yikes.

