Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden
Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the...
Biden says as a practicing Catholic he's not big on abortion, BUT...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Townhall Media GOP Straw Poll is...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be...
NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it...
Marketing executives behind disastrous Bud Light campaign allegedly let go by Anheuser-Bus...
Horror: Watch a Mother describe how California stole her daughter, transitioned her, and...
Ivanka Trump ordered dropped from New York case and the libs are furious
Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxe...
Mehdi Hasan shames Rick Scott for telling socialists to stay OUT, trips SPECTACULARLY...
Writer gets whipped for complaining that new Indiana Jones flick doesn't discuss why...
Democrat Arrested for Keying Car with 'Biden Sucks' Sticker

Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)

Doug P.  |  10:11 AM on June 28, 2023

It all started when Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., who President Biden has no plans to debate, tweeted this about the Covid era and weight gains: 

Jimmy Kimmel obviously doesn't believe that and attempted to mock Kennedy Jr's tweet and suspects that he might actually be Borat:

Twitter's Community Notes and others pointed out that among Americans who did gain weight during the pandemic, the average extra weight has been found to be 29 pounds.

Ah, "averages..."

Recommended

Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the war in Iraq'
Sarah D

Would Kimmel also mock claims that student test scores in math and reading have plummeted because of government (and union) actions during the pandemic?

In defense of Kimmel and other late-night hosts, they're a little short-handed:

And it was bad enough when the writers were NOT on strike. Yikes.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the war in Iraq'
Sarah D
Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden
Twitchy Staff
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Aaron Walker
Horror: Watch a Mother describe how California stole her daughter, transitioned her, and caused her death
Aaron Walker
Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be pro-choice
FuzzyChimp
NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it WAY worse
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the war in Iraq' Sarah D