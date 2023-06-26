Mollie Hemingway spots something missing from Adam Schiff's post-censure fundraising pitch

Democrat congressman and serial teller of untruths, Rep. Adam Schiff, has been censured by the GOP-controlled House of Representatives. Naturally, Lyin' Adam's wearing the censure like a badge of honor seizing the opportunity to do some fundraising:

MAGA Republicans officially censured me — one step below expulsion — because I upheld my oath of office and held Trump accountable for his many abuses of power.



Can I count on you to have my back and chip in today? — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 23, 2023

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted something missing from Schiff's brag about upholding his "oath of office":

Very telling that Adam Schiff, censured for spreading the lie that Trump was a traitor who stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia, doesn’t mention that lie at all here. After saying it nonstop for years. https://t.co/kuUdaSQqtJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 26, 2023

And Schiff still has the gall to accuse others on the Right of spreading "misinformation." Schiff will never stop being shameless, and now he's running for a Senate seat.

Schiff finally got caught for his habitual unsubstantiated lying on the floor of Congress. Even more hilarious is that the censured Schiff thinks he’s the victim. — Terry Stevens (@TerryStevens) June 26, 2023

Schiff lives in an alternate reality and has no plans to move any time soon.

