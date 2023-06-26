Mollie Hemingway spots something missing from Adam Schiff's post-censure fundraising pitch

Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be...
Doug P.  |  9:58 AM on June 26, 2023

Democrat congressman and serial teller of untruths, Rep. Adam Schiff, has been censured by the GOP-controlled House of Representatives. Naturally, Lyin' Adam's wearing the censure like a badge of honor seizing the opportunity to do some fundraising:

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted something missing from Schiff's brag about upholding his "oath of office":

And Schiff still has the gall to accuse others on the Right of spreading "misinformation." Schiff will never stop being shameless, and now he's running for a Senate seat.

Schiff lives in an alternate reality and has no plans to move any time soon.

