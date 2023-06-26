KJP explains what's at the center of Biden's economic policy (NOW it all makes sense)

Let's kick this thing off with a claim from Biden adviser Anita Dunn that comes with a beverage warning.

President Biden's approval rating might be crappy, but apparently that will rise when more people wake up and realize how great everything is and stop trusting their own eyes, ears, family budgets, dwindling bank accounts and increasing credit card debt:

Top Biden advisor Anita Dunn says Biden's historically low approval rating will improve because "people are just starting to really feel the effects" of Biden's "truly historic rate of success" pic.twitter.com/5dkl0xuSVx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

During today's White House briefing, press secretary and lead Biden gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre described what's at the center of this administration's economic vision, and it explains a lot:

Karine Jean-Pierre defends President Biden's economic policy as "transforming the way we see the economy," saying it has "equity at the center of it." pic.twitter.com/uyVgdK8B4o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2023

EQUITY?

Well, we certainly knew that a good economy wasn't at the center of Biden's economic vision.

Equity is at the center of Biden's economic policy, and will not stop until average Americans are equally poor!

Joe Biden's equality, the middle class is now EQUAL to the poor. https://t.co/cnh1lv3Wl9 — Dan D. Lion (@DanDLio50048934) June 26, 2023

"transforming the way we see the economy,"

"equity"



Seriously--WTF? https://t.co/SYpzNoplZC — mallen2023 (@mallen202311572) June 26, 2023

Yeah we’ve noticed the transformation. https://t.co/vlKSVLMhFX — El Nube Negro, no longer! (@pross79) June 26, 2023

How much more of this wonderful "transformation" can people take?

Now that we know "Biden-omics" has nothing to do with actually making the economy better, Jean-Pierre thought it would be a good time to let everybody know what other economic approach doesn't work (by this administration's definition anyway):

KJP: “We believe Reaganomics doesn’t work.” pic.twitter.com/CglqmL8puu — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 26, 2023

Yeah? Well, we believe whatever this administration's done is further crippling the United States economy. Too bad this administration's definition of what's "working" is so disconnected from reality.

***

