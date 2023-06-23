Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some KIDNAPPING!

Before the mayoral election in New York City last year, Eric Adams promised voters that if elected NYC would remain a proud "sanctuary" for people in the country illegally:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Fast forward several months later and the reality of what Biden's open border policies have brought with them is hurting Dems like Adams politically. What did Adams do? Well, for some "sanctuary" seekers, the promise of a "sanctuary city" has been suspended:

City Hall bought $50K worth of plane tickets to ship migrants from NYC to Texas, Florida: report https://t.co/NnYMEMIL0s pic.twitter.com/sLG16O3eu0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2023

Obviously the Left intended for the issue of illegal immigration and open border policies to only be a problem for border cities and states. When the consequences of the kind of policies they support hit THEM all of a sudden it became an emergency.

It's almost as if their promises of being "sanctuary cities" were intended to just be attempts to score political points but when reality struck it's now turning into a bait-n-switch.

I thought NY was a sanctuary city ?????? — The RZA (@Wu_Tang3636) June 23, 2023

From the NY Post:

Mayor Eric Adams administration purchased plane tickets to send migrants back to Florida and Texas — the very states he has focused his ire on for shipping the asylum seekers here, records show. The documents — obtained by Politico’s New York bureau — show that City Hall shelled out roughly $50,000 between April 2022 and April 2023 to resettle 114 of the recent arrivals outside of the five boroughs, including some who went back to South America and China.

Not only is it "kidnapping" by the Left's definition, but they're sending them from a "sanctuary city" to the DeSantis-led hellscape of Florida. Where's the tsunami of breathless criticism for Mayor Adams from the likes of Newsom and others?

When might we expect Newsom to threaten Adams with a kidnapping lawsuit? Never? Yeah, that's what we thought.

