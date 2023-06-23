Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some KIDNAPPING!

'We Face a New Marxism': Senator Hawley Calls Out the 'Religion of Woke'
Doug P.  |  4:13 PM on June 23, 2023
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Before the mayoral election in New York City last year, Eric Adams promised voters that if elected NYC would remain a proud "sanctuary" for people in the country illegally:

Fast forward several months later and the reality of what Biden's open border policies have brought with them is hurting Dems like Adams politically. What did Adams do? Well, for some "sanctuary" seekers, the promise of a "sanctuary city" has been suspended:

Obviously the Left intended for the issue of illegal immigration and open border policies to only be a problem for border cities and states. When the consequences of the kind of policies they support hit THEM all of a sudden it became an emergency.

It's almost as if their promises of being "sanctuary cities" were intended to just be attempts to score political points but when reality struck it's now turning into a bait-n-switch.

Yeah, what gives? 

From the NY Post

Mayor Eric Adams administration purchased plane tickets to send migrants back to Florida and Texas — the very states he has focused his ire on for shipping the asylum seekers here, records show. 

The documents — obtained by Politico’s New York bureau — show that City Hall shelled out roughly $50,000 between April 2022 and April 2023 to resettle 114 of the recent arrivals outside of the five boroughs, including some who went back to South America and China.

There's only one word for it...

Bingo! 

Not only is it "kidnapping" by the Left's definition, but they're sending them from a "sanctuary city" to the DeSantis-led hellscape of Florida. Where's the tsunami of breathless criticism for Mayor Adams from the likes of Newsom and others? 

When might we expect Newsom to threaten Adams with a kidnapping lawsuit? Never? Yeah, that's what we thought.

