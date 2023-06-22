JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for...
D'OH! Biden 'did the Homer meme' after putting hand over heart during India's anthem

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on June 22, 2023

India's Prime Minister is at the White House today for a state visit, and as is customary for President Biden, he made things awkward. Biden respectfully put his hand over his heart when the National Anthem started playing, but here he is slowly realizing it wasn't the U.S. Anthem:

The positive spin from the White House might be something like "at least he didn't fall down today."

If that Biden video rings some bells, it's for good reason:

Bingo! This pretty much sums up the above video.

Also we hope Biden told the Indian PM the news about his new train:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

