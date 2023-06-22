D'OH! Biden 'did the Homer meme' after putting hand over heart during India's anthem

India's Prime Minister is at the White House today for a state visit, and as is customary for President Biden, he made things awkward. Biden respectfully put his hand over his heart when the National Anthem started playing, but here he is slowly realizing it wasn't the U.S. Anthem:

Biden, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slowly lowers his hand from his heart after realizing they're playing the Indian national anthem first pic.twitter.com/hcb0cpjFmN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

The positive spin from the White House might be something like "at least he didn't fall down today."

He's fine. State visit. Running for re-election. https://t.co/1yDqvztml6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

If that Biden video rings some bells, it's for good reason:

He did the Homer meme. https://t.co/7OKhmR4bWZ — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) June 22, 2023

Can’t wait to see what the White House cooks up to try to excuse this Biden senior moment. https://t.co/uJduH5pfnA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 22, 2023

Bingo! This pretty much sums up the above video.

Also we hope Biden told the Indian PM the news about his new train:

I wonder if he informed Modi about that underwater train he’s building from California to India. — JoMa 🐊🐆 (@joma_gc) June 22, 2023

Took the train from the Indian Ocean… — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) June 22, 2023

LOL! Wow, Biden got that built fast!

***

