Our side is winning the fight against 'wokeness' and YOU can help keep restoring sanity

Doug P.  |  9:02 AM on June 22, 2023
Screenshot

Sometimes the news can be a bit depressing, and we totally get it! But when you step back to look at the big picture, our side is starting to take the upper hand and is now winning.

Here at Townhall Media and Twitchy, we take pride in knowing we're helping take the fight to the Left and push them back. You know what that means:

Here's the problem: The Left won't be repelled by memes (and that's too bad because we love 'em!). This is where you can help even more.

The Left has some corporate backing, but we now know our side has the numbers. The collapse in corporate value for Anheuser-Busch, Target and others who have dipped toes in the "woke" waters only to have them bitten off by Americans angered by the corporate Left coming after our kids provides examples of how our side now has the advantage. 

The numbers don't lie:

More proof that we're winning! But that needs to continue. How can you help? 

We have some great advertisers who we hope you'll consider doing business with, and you can also help us keep taking the fight to the woke Left by considering becoming a VIP member

You'll get extra daily content and help us continue our effort to expose the lib media, hold politicians accountable and of course, keep the "woke" agenda in check. Thanks for reading! Oh, one more thing: Don't forget to use promo code SAVEAMERICA for 50 percent off your membership!

