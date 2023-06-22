Jerome Adams has a tough time convincing people they owe thanks to Dr. Fauci

Just to help sent the tone, last summer former Surgeon General Jerome Adams made some eyes roll while trying to debunk claims that there were ever "lockdowns" during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic:

Today’s IDK who needs to hear this:



“We will never lock down again,” is a political campaign slogan- not a real and honest discussion about pandemic policy.



We NEVER “locked down” before (especially so in the places that most complain about it) so we can’t do it “again…” — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 10, 2022

Fast forward to today and the above take might make Adams' praise for Dr. Anthony Fauci make a little more sense. The problem is that Adams is trying to get everybody else to join him and put the Covid-era aside:

No matter how you feel about his covid work, our Nation owes thanks to my good friend Tony Fauci for 50 years of government service. Glad to see him again at @TheHillHealth! pic.twitter.com/3ywVraaOnr — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 22, 2023

Americans owe Fauci a debt of thanks no matter how we feel about his "covid work"? Yeah, we'll get to that in a second. First, Adams took exception to one reply in particular:

What kind of back-handed compliment is that??? — PNWdoc✌🏻BAFERD (@DrEvil2003) June 22, 2023

Don’t try so hard to be offended. It’s clear many people disagree (rightly or wrongly) with some of what he’s done and said. My point is we should acknowledge and respect his half a century of service. pic.twitter.com/CKSPZca8r4 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 22, 2023

There are strong "no matter how you feel about Chappaquiddick, the Kopechne family owes Sen. Ted Kennedy a debt of gratitude for his decades of Senate service" energy in those Adams tweets.

Adams' tweet encouraging everybody to let bygones be bygones about what happened during Covid and thank Dr. Fauci for his entire body of work got ratioed to the moon:

Both of you should be put on trial for crimes against humanity and locked in a cage for the rest of your lives. https://t.co/Xwmxoqox57 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2023

In addition to funding coronavirus gain of function in China, Fauci funded brutal experiments that tortured and killed beagle puppies. Trump's surgeon general considers him a good friend. We owe these people NOTHING. https://t.co/x6evRzfA7J — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 22, 2023

And we're supposed to thank Fauci for it? Yeah... nah.

This is such a weird thing to say.



Obviously if you think Fauci funded the creation of Covid, which killed millions, and then promoted extremely harmful and ineffective school closures, you don’t owe him thanks! — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) June 22, 2023

Nuremberg II is what you both deserve. — Jason Charles (@jasoncharles83) June 22, 2023

So if we think his Covid work was absolute lying, grifting trash, we’re supposed to thank him for leaching off the American taxpayer for half a century? https://t.co/JFsbTI39fa — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 22, 2023

People say “public service” like its charity work. It’s a job that pays 20% above the national average, you can’t be fired for any reason, your retirement is guaranteed & you don’t even have to be competent.



Dude mishandled 2 pandemics & gets accolades… https://t.co/rsoFYQes1v — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2023

It's good work if you can get it.

suicide rates in young people have skyrocketed and their education scores have plummeted. Children said goodbye to their dying parents over zoom and then buried them alone. What if I feel like those were war crime level policies, do I still have to thank him? https://t.co/ieo9GoNoP3 — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 22, 2023

And we're supposed to thank Fauci (and others) for it? Nope.

