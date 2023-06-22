D-BAG Marxist writes entire thread claiming tragic submarine incident as a 'victory' for...
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure...
Stephen L. Miller's rightly less than impressed with Daniel Dale's first fact-check of...
Republicans Allege 'Misconduct and Government Abuse' in Hunter Biden Probe
*Chef's KISS* AOC accidentally dunks on HERSELF defending Adam Schiff after he's censured
JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for...
D'OH! Biden 'did the Homer meme' after putting hand over heart during India's...
Here's what you can apparently expect if you invite Planned Parenthood into a...
IN State Senator shrieking at Moms for Liberty over Hitler quote too DUMB...
Axios gives pro-child-sexualization movement cred by perpetuating false narratives about '...
Guess we know what she got in return --> Randi Weingarten appointed to...
BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's...
Rep. Thomas Massie & others tell Kamala Harris why she needs to 'stop...
Ex-Rep. Will Hurd decides it's time to do his part to make sure...

Jerome Adams has a tough time convincing people they owe thanks to Dr. Fauci

Doug P.  |  2:26 PM on June 22, 2023

Just to help sent the tone, last summer former Surgeon General Jerome Adams made some eyes roll while trying to debunk claims that there were ever "lockdowns" during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic:

Fast forward to today and the above take might make Adams' praise for Dr. Anthony Fauci make a little more sense. The problem is that Adams is trying to get everybody else to join him and put the Covid-era aside:

Americans owe Fauci a debt of thanks no matter how we feel about his "covid work"? Yeah, we'll get to that in a second. First, Adams took exception to one reply in particular:

There are strong "no matter how you feel about Chappaquiddick, the Kopechne family owes Sen. Ted Kennedy a debt of gratitude for his decades of Senate service" energy in those Adams tweets. 

Recommended

LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse
Sam J.

Adams' tweet encouraging everybody to let bygones be bygones about what happened during Covid and thank Dr. Fauci for his entire body of work got ratioed to the moon:

And we're supposed to thank Fauci for it? Yeah... nah.

It's good work if you can get it.

And we're supposed to thank Fauci (and others) for it? Nope.

*** 

Related:

Related: Ex Surgeon General Jerome Adams tried to play a race card in response to Jesse Kelly and that was a bad idea

 *** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse
Sam J.
JUST WOW --> IRS whistleblower transcripts look bad for Hunter, even WORSE for Joe Biden (watch)
Sam J.
Stephen L. Miller's rightly less than impressed with Daniel Dale's first fact-check of Biden in 83 days
Sarah D
*Chef's KISS* AOC accidentally dunks on HERSELF defending Adam Schiff after he's censured
Sam J.
IN State Senator shrieking at Moms for Liberty over Hitler quote too DUMB to realize it's about HIS party
Sam J.
Here's what you can apparently expect if you invite Planned Parenthood into a 9th-grade classroom
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse Sam J.