Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)

Doug P.  |  10:12 AM on June 22, 2023

The following is yet another great moment in "fact-checking" that we've come to expect from the usual suspects.

A claim started to circulate on the internet which was an obvious attempt to blame Elon Musk for the missing submersible. The question Snopes asked and answered was this one: "Was the Missing Titanic Submersible Relying on Satellites from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Communicate?"

Snopes' original ruling on that claim was "true":

The Snopes tweet then earned a Community Note from Twitter:

Elon Musk and others joined Community Notes in calling BS on the original Snopes rating of "true":

There was then a pivot to "unproven":

And finally the full one-eighty was complete:

Well, there it is:

The Snopes article now contains this update: 

Since the original publication of this fact check on June 20, 2023, Snopes clarified its rating and text to make clear that — while OceanGate, the company overseeing the submersible's expedition, said it was using Starlink satellites for the trip — the submersible itself was not using the technology to communicate. How, or to what extent, the vessel's mothership was using Starlink to communicate remained unknown. 

Wow, from "true" to "unproven" to "false" is quite the pivot!

And the backpedal is complete:

Another day, another example of "fact-checkers" covering themselves in more journalistic glory.

*** 

