The New Republic updates us on status of missing Titanic sub passenger's political donations

Efforts are still ongoing to save the passengers aboard a missing submersible that became disabled over two miles beneath the ocean surface.

NBC News reports:

The frantic search to find the missing Titanic tourist submersible expanded "exponentially" on Wednesday as crews canvassed a surface area twice the size of the state of Connecticut and 2.5 miles deep. The search is focused on an area where Canadian aircraft detected “underwater noises” Tuesday and, again, on Wednesday. The sounds prompted redirected searches by remotely operated vehicles, the U.S. Coast Guard said early Wednesday, noting that the effort had so far "yielded negative results." The five people onboard the vessel, which vanished during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, had less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left as of Tuesday afternoon, a Coast Guard official said, making the bid to find the sub a race against time.

And to follow that up, The New Republic has provided another update as to the status of one of the people aboard the sub, who is the CEO of the company. When the news that the sub went missing, did you first wonder about the politics of the people aboard? Neither did we, but TNR was all over it:

OceanGate CEO Missing in Titanic Sub Had History of Donating to GOP Candidates https://t.co/ncTPem6Cdl — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 21, 2023

Seriously?

The ratio is getting to be strong with this one.

Y’all really are just evil. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 21, 2023

Oh, and TNR also notes that the CEO who is also on the sub isn't a GOP "megadonor" but has given money to the party from time to time:

Public campaign finance records indicate that Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate currently stuck on the missing Titan submersible that was running a tourist expedition of the Titanic wreck, has been a consistent Republican donor over the years. Now a point of caveat here: According to these public finance records, Rush was not a Republican megadonor, but his donations over the years leaned heavily toward Republican candidates.

That's just... something else.

Oh so obviously he deserved it?



Is that what we're implying here? — NW Hiker (@NWTallDad_2) June 21, 2023

This is pathetic even for you guys. pic.twitter.com/sR3f14iI52 — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) June 21, 2023

Call off the search! My gawd, saving them is enabling literal violence against marginalized communities!! https://t.co/0bapXTyI37 — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) June 21, 2023

The only thing lower than that sub is your credibility. https://t.co/B3r6hiVVsa — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 21, 2023

The New Republic thinks the CEO of Oceangate deserves to suffocate on the bottom of the ocean because he supported Republicans https://t.co/ycUug56nzc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 21, 2023

Published as people slowly die from cold and asphyxiation.



Delete your account. https://t.co/wYF0axVE8w — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) June 21, 2023

The "everything has to be political" thing has gone beyond ghoulish.

***

