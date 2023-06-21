The New Republic updates us on status of missing Titanic sub passenger's political donations

House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Doug P.  |  5:51 PM on June 21, 2023

Efforts are still ongoing to save the passengers aboard a missing submersible that became disabled over two miles beneath the ocean surface. 

NBC News reports:

The frantic search to find the missing Titanic tourist submersible expanded "exponentially" on Wednesday as crews canvassed a surface area twice the size of the state of Connecticut and 2.5 miles deep. 

The search is focused on an area where Canadian aircraft detected “underwater noises” Tuesday and, again, on Wednesday. 

The sounds prompted redirected searches by remotely operated vehicles, the U.S. Coast Guard said early Wednesday, noting that the effort had so far "yielded negative results." 

The five people onboard the vessel, which vanished during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, had less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left as of Tuesday afternoon, a Coast Guard official said, making the bid to find the sub a race against time. 

And to follow that up, The New Republic has provided another update as to the status of one of the people aboard the sub, who is the CEO of the company. When the news that the sub went missing, did you first wonder about the politics of the people aboard? Neither did we, but TNR was all over it:

 The ratio is getting to be strong with this one.

Oh, and TNR also notes that the CEO who is also on the sub isn't a GOP "megadonor" but has given money to the party from time to time: 

Public campaign finance records indicate that Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate currently stuck on the missing Titan submersible that was running a tourist expedition of the Titanic wreck, has been a consistent Republican donor over the years. 

Now a point of caveat here: According to these public finance records, Rush was not a Republican megadonor, but his donations over the years leaned heavily toward Republican candidates. 

That's just... something else.

The "everything has to be political" thing has gone beyond ghoulish. 

