Randi Weingarten asked to take a bow after dire news about math/reading scores

Doug P.  |  11:33 AM on June 21, 2023

Another week has brought with it another story that has earned American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten some extra attention, and not in a good way: 

Take a bow, Randi Weingarten and everybody else who insisted on locking down in-person learning for what turns out to be absolutely no reason which has resulted in generational damage:

The media will still allow Weingarten and others to blame "the pandemic" when in fact all they need to do is go look in a mirror if they want to know who's mostly at fault for this monumental failure: 

The results, released Wednesday, are the latest measure of the deep learning setbacks incurred during the pandemic. While earlier testing revealed the magnitude of America's learning loss, the latest test casts light on the persistence of those setbacks, dimming hopes of swift academic recovery.

More than two years after most students returned to in-person class, there are still “worrisome signs about student achievement,” said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal Education Department.

The effects will obviously be long-term and people need to be held accountable. Will that ever happen? We won't be holding our breath. 

What will be the conclusion Democrats draw from all this?

That's certainly what the Biden administration thinks:

And of course by "public school teachers" Biden (or whatever intern tweeted that earlier this year) is referring to teachers unions.

