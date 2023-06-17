James Woods, Community Notes & more toss another POTUS lie into the fact-check shredder

The only people who tell more lies than President Biden in this White House might be the people -- staffers and interns -- who run his social media accounts. Here's one of the latest from the @POTUS account that's already been roasted by Community Notes and many others:

Guns are the #1 killer of kids in America.



More than car accidents and more than cancer. We can't let that become just another statistic.



Let's ban AR-15-style firearms and other assault weapons. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 16, 2023

As usual, the Biden White House is lying and this was yet another claim that earned a Twitter Community Note:

James Woods and others also got in on the "fact-check" action to sink another shameless pile of BS from Team Biden:

I know facts aren’t your friend, but here they are nonetheless… https://t.co/411zORbxbe pic.twitter.com/LGWKCPNBG4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 17, 2023

Abortion is the #1 killer of kids - and your party cheers and celebrities it. https://t.co/x98SMILgnL — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 16, 2023

Twitter's Community Note could be a mile long if it included everything:

The only thing that would make this community note better is if it also included the data that AR-15s account for a tiny fraction of gun deaths. https://t.co/LtzPYeIwwr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2023

And this is the same bunch in the WH that constantly screeches about stopping "misinformation" (which they could contribute to mightily by deleting their accounts).

You're going to need those "weapons of war" to fight off other nations while @JoeBiden and his gaggle of socialist idiots hide in underground bunkers after they start WWIII. https://t.co/hN5n7srkGq — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 - Now With Electrolytes! (@2CynicAl65) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden's saying "God save the Queen."

