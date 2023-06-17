James Woods, Community Notes & more toss another POTUS lie into the fact-check shredder

Betting now offered on … oh G-d … the Special Olympics?! Really?
Doug P.  |  10:01 AM on June 17, 2023

The only people who tell more lies than President Biden in this White House might be the people -- staffers and interns -- who run his social media accounts. Here's one of the latest from the @POTUS account that's already been roasted by Community Notes and many others:

As usual, the Biden White House is lying and this was yet another claim that earned a Twitter Community Note:

James Woods and others also got in on the "fact-check" action to sink another shameless pile of BS from Team Biden:

Twitter's Community Note could be a mile long if it included everything:

And this is the same bunch in the WH that constantly screeches about stopping "misinformation" (which they could contribute to mightily by deleting their accounts).

*** Related: 

WH press pool unable to explain why Biden closed his speech this way; UPDATED 

Liar liar pants on FUEGO! Biden makes up ridiculous LIE about kids speaking Spanish (watch) 

*** 

