Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant for being gay

About a week ago, President Biden added another item to the Left's long list of why America sucks.

During a Pride Month event, Biden said it's a sad situation when a person can get married in the morning and then be thrown out of a restaurant in the afternoon for being gay:

Biden: Something’s very wrong with America when you can be thrown out of a restaurant for being gay https://t.co/DU5A50jhYf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 10, 2023

Biden continues making things up: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America." pic.twitter.com/KYvkkZpWWk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

Yeah, that doesn't happen, and Politifact knows it (they'll even admit it below), but being lib hacks means never having to say Biden's lying like crazy. Here's the Politifact ruling on what Biden said:

Speaking of Politifact, let’s see what they’re up to! pic.twitter.com/n7cWXBfmvF — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 18, 2023

"It is possible," everybody! The number of examples cited: ZERO:

Without federal protection, LGBTQ+ people rely on state laws to protect from discrimination in restaurants and businesses. But in 22 states, it's possible that someone could be married in the morning and kicked out of a restaurant that afternoon. https://t.co/zkEHryTAR3 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 17, 2023

Politifact will be receiving another gift basket from the White House for this one:

Although it drew criticism, Biden’s illustration is not without factual backing. Same-sex marriage is federally protected, but dining in a restaurant with your same-sex spouse is not. Some states have passed anti-discrimination laws, but in 22 states, it is legal under state law for proprietors to refuse service to customers based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Local areas may have anti-discrimination ordinances, but it varies. However, it is hard to tell how often this sort of discrimination actually occurs and where.

Using Politifact's ruling, it would also be "mostly true" to say that a heterosexual couple could be kicked out of a restaurant in many states based on their sexual orientation.

Politifact is TRASH: Example 789,264,517. https://t.co/Lwg7JFfPoR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 18, 2023

The "rules" are dizzying:

Keep in mind these are the same people who say it is okay for mobs to chase conservatives out of restaurants. https://t.co/zMPqzeHZ7p — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2023

Strange how it all works, right?

If Biden were to say that Right-wing space aliens have been throwing members of the LGBTQ+ community out of restaurants at the behest of Donald Trump, Politifact might rule that "mostly true" because hey, it's possible!

