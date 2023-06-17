Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant for being gay

Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch)
Doug P.  |  10:35 PM on June 17, 2023
Meme

About a week ago, President Biden added another item to the Left's long list of why America sucks. 

During a Pride Month event, Biden said it's a sad situation when a person can get married in the morning and then be thrown out of a restaurant in the afternoon for being gay:

Yeah, that doesn't happen, and Politifact knows it (they'll even admit it below), but being lib hacks means never having to say Biden's lying like crazy. Here's the Politifact ruling on what Biden said:

"It is possible," everybody! The number of examples cited: ZERO:

Politifact will be receiving another gift basket from the White House for this one:

Although it drew criticism, Biden’s illustration is not without factual backing. Same-sex marriage is federally protected, but dining in a restaurant with your same-sex spouse is not. 

Some states have passed anti-discrimination laws, but in 22 states, it is legal under state law for proprietors to refuse service to customers based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Local areas may have anti-discrimination ordinances, but it varies. 

However, it is hard to tell how often this sort of discrimination actually occurs and where.

Using Politifact's ruling, it would also be "mostly true" to say that a heterosexual couple could be kicked out of a restaurant in many states based on their sexual orientation.

The "rules" are dizzying:

Strange how it all works, right?

If Biden were to say that Right-wing space aliens have been throwing members of the LGBTQ+ community out of restaurants at the behest of Donald Trump, Politifact might rule that "mostly true" because hey, it's possible!

*** 

