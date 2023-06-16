Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes of sheer hypocrisy

Looking back at the year 2020, it's clear that there's still a tremendous lack of accountability when it comes to political leaders and other public officials who got busted breaking their own rules when it comes to Covid-19. Many of them were re-elected so maybe too many voters are fine with it, but looking back at all the hypocrisy in one clip is nothing short of maddening.

Grabien News founder Tom Elliott has put out another compilation that again proves "rules are for the lab rats."

Watch:

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 5



Rules Are for the Lab Rats pic.twitter.com/m1iJeJrLlF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2023

In 2020 not all public gatherings were frowed up on, however:

"You absolutely must stay at home. We will arrest you. And we will TAKE YOU TO JAIL." pic.twitter.com/YwDvF4GfxR — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) June 16, 2023

There's no arguing with that "science"! "Fiery but mostly peaceful" gatherings weren't discouraged as long as it was in the name of "social justice." Going to church, however, was considered a super-spreader.

No amount of contempt is enough for these people. https://t.co/nIJ2tGTIQu — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 16, 2023

And for the most part we're still waiting for any level of accountability.

Never forget. They will do it again. https://t.co/XbG14fBs71 — 🇺🇸Redrivergrl🇺🇸 Freedom isn't free (@redrivergrl) June 16, 2023

If they're allowed to get away with it this time, there definitely will be a next time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



