Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes of sheer hypocrisy

Doug P.  |  11:41 AM on June 16, 2023
Screenshot

Looking back at the year 2020, it's clear that there's still a tremendous lack of accountability when it comes to political leaders and other public officials who got busted breaking their own rules when it comes to Covid-19. Many of them were re-elected so maybe too many voters are fine with it, but looking back at all the hypocrisy in one clip is nothing short of maddening. 

Grabien News founder Tom Elliott has put out another compilation that again proves "rules are for the lab rats." 

Watch:

In 2020 not all public gatherings were frowed up on, however:

There's no arguing with that "science"! "Fiery but mostly peaceful" gatherings weren't discouraged as long as it was in the name of "social justice." Going to church, however, was considered a super-spreader.

And for the most part we're still waiting for any level of accountability.

If they're allowed to get away with it this time, there definitely will be a next time. 

