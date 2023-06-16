James Comey's 'fundamental importance of truth' lecture is fundamentally shameless

Former FBI Director James Comey has served up another take that's so full of "truth" that he again felt it necessary to disable the replies.

Comey wishes the U.S. could get around to "reaffirming the fundamental importance of truth" like they're doing in the U.K.:

Wow. Must be refreshing to live in a country where both parties are committed to “reaffirming the fundamental importance of truth.” Someday we’ll get back to it. https://t.co/00cfMGSWeq https://t.co/wQRERG0xMq — James Comey (@Comey) June 16, 2023

As Biden would say, come on, man! Comey can take ALL the seats when it comes to "truth":

Keep in mind that when James Comey made this statement, he was already aware that the document he was referring to was written by a foreign spy on behalf of the Clinton campaign in an attempt to paint the president as a Russian agent. https://t.co/IpnClhh2md pic.twitter.com/ApYMEm2l1G — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 16, 2023

Here's part of the article in question that Comey's referring to:

By some measures, democracy has been in decline around the globe for more than a decade and a half, but there are encouraging signs in places you might not expect. One is the United Kingdom, where former Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to chip away at checks and balances during his time in office. The system, however, fought back, most recently in a 106-page parliamentary committee report out Thursday that said Johnson had lied to Parliament over parties that violated his government's own COVID restrictions. Johnson resigned his seat in the House of Commons last week after receiving a draft of the report. In a resignation letter that may sound familiar to Americans, the former prime minister painted himself as a victim and called the committee a "kangaroo court."

Of course, to people like Comey, "truth" isn't defined the way most of us think, and he was also part of "the system" that's the problem in the U.S.

Notorious arsonist pines for the days before everything was burned down. https://t.co/99OJJb2IHJ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 16, 2023

Someday James Comey will allow ordinary peasants to reply to his tweets https://t.co/KoeJc2RXHL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 16, 2023

Or maybe he won't.

Wow. Must be refreshing to live in an alternate reality where both shame and self-awareness don’t exist. https://t.co/tcthTOHxwm — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) June 16, 2023

If only we could tap this guy's self-unawareness and shamelessness as a source of energy.

***

Related:

Someone's SCARED: James Comey warns of '4 years of retribution' with a Trump presidency and LOL (watch)

James Comey claims the only choice for 2024 is Biden and Twitter is not impressed

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!