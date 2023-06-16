Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance...
James Comey's 'fundamental importance of truth' lecture is fundamentally shameless

Doug P.  |  10:44 AM on June 16, 2023
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Former FBI Director James Comey has served up another take that's so full of "truth" that he again felt it necessary to disable the replies. 

Comey wishes the U.S. could get around to "reaffirming the fundamental importance of truth" like they're doing in the U.K.: 

As Biden would say, come on, man! Comey can take ALL the seats when it comes to "truth":

Here's part of the article in question that Comey's referring to: 

By some measures, democracy has been in decline around the globe for more than a decade and a half, but there are encouraging signs in places you might not expect. One is the United Kingdom, where former Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to chip away at checks and balances during his time in office. 

The system, however, fought back, most recently in a 106-page parliamentary committee report out Thursday that said Johnson had lied to Parliament over parties that violated his government's own COVID restrictions. Johnson resigned his seat in the House of Commons last week after receiving a draft of the report. In a resignation letter that may sound familiar to Americans, the former prime minister painted himself as a victim and called the committee a "kangaroo court."

Of course, to people like Comey, "truth" isn't defined the way most of us think, and he was also part of "the system" that's the problem in the U.S.

Or maybe he won't.

If only we could tap this guy's self-unawareness and shamelessness as a source of energy.

*** 

