Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron

Doug P.  |  8:32 PM on June 15, 2023
From gif

Earlier this week, a Fox News chyron that was up for only about a half minute caused libs to suddenly have a big problem with news nets showing any sign of political bias.

As everybody knows, Tucker Carlson is no longer with Fox News. Still, he does now have an outlet on Twitter, and in his third "Tucker on Twitter" video, Carlson took on the triggering over the "wannabe dictator" chyron, and it's worth a watch.

Take a look at the whole thing because it's fantastic: 

OOF! That's only bound to throw lefties into further fits of hyperventilating while breaking out in hives.

Another viral Carlson video is off and running.

Yep. Call somebody on the Left a "wannabe dictator" or "literally Hitler" and it's just another day at the progressive office. If right-leaning media does it and suddenly we're lookning at another "threat to democracy." Did you also notice a little bit of a swipe taking place?

We caught that part too.

