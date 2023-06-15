Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron

Earlier this week, a Fox News chyron that was up for only about a half minute caused libs to suddenly have a big problem with news nets showing any sign of political bias.

As everybody knows, Tucker Carlson is no longer with Fox News. Still, he does now have an outlet on Twitter, and in his third "Tucker on Twitter" video, Carlson took on the triggering over the "wannabe dictator" chyron, and it's worth a watch.

Take a look at the whole thing because it's fantastic:

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

OOF! That's only bound to throw lefties into further fits of hyperventilating while breaking out in hives.

This is so good. https://t.co/d8IqW7qZhs — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 15, 2023

Another viral Carlson video is off and running.

1.2M views in 30 minutes



tucker slayin https://t.co/bV7x9BdiT3 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 15, 2023

This is why the Wannabe Dictator is pulling every lever he can to shut down Tucker Carlson. No one exposes our corrupt occupier in chief and the machine enabling him better than Tucker. https://t.co/SaT2Sjn8el — TraderJill 👑 Pronouns: Wtf/Is/Wrong/With/You (@LadyJustice4512) June 15, 2023

Did Leftists suddenly forget ALL of the names they called Bush and Trump? I remember msnbc launching nightly screeds, throwing every name in the book at GOP Presidents.

The Left are the biggest friggin corrupt lying hateful hypocritical lunatics. https://t.co/kOzLhfCSE6 — sarainitaly 🍹☀️🌻 (@sarainitaly) June 15, 2023

Yep. Call somebody on the Left a "wannabe dictator" or "literally Hitler" and it's just another day at the progressive office. If right-leaning media does it and suddenly we're lookning at another "threat to democracy." Did you also notice a little bit of a swipe taking place?

Tucker goes after Fox and the "Women who run it" https://t.co/3IRWqpa8xV — Darla Shine 👑 (@DarlaShine) June 15, 2023

We caught that part too.

