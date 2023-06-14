Hillary Clinton can't wrap her head around the psychology of GOPers defending Trump...
Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't want to fund roads

Doug P.  |  2:58 PM on June 14, 2023
Gif meme

In April House Republicans passed a bill that would, if it were to pass, restrict biological male students from playing on female sports teams:

House Republicans approved their measure to restrict transgender students from playing on women’s sports teams on a 219-203 vote Thursday morning. 

The legislation — H.R. 734 (118) — is a key part of the GOP’s education agenda and mirrors more than 20 laws that have been adopted in states across the country. It bars transgender women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity and amends Title IX, the federal education law that bars sex-based discrimination, to define sex as based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

 [...] 

The bill has no chance of becoming law as it is likely to stall in the Democrat-controlled Senate, and President Joe Biden has already announced that he would veto the bill if it were to reach his desk.

And with that, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg added a new wrinkle to his "racist roads" approach and is at risk of dislocating a shoulder for reaching for these particular straws:

Buttigieg is the Transportation Secretary but he so desperately wants to be a chief equity and diversity officer.

That speaks volumes -- none of them good (for the Biden admin).

The more you try and figure it out the worse it gets.

The "party of science" works in mysterious ways!

