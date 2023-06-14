Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't want to fund roads

In April House Republicans passed a bill that would, if it were to pass, restrict biological male students from playing on female sports teams:

House Republicans approved their measure to restrict transgender students from playing on women’s sports teams on a 219-203 vote Thursday morning. The legislation — H.R. 734 (118) — is a key part of the GOP’s education agenda and mirrors more than 20 laws that have been adopted in states across the country. It bars transgender women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity and amends Title IX, the federal education law that bars sex-based discrimination, to define sex as based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth. [...] The bill has no chance of becoming law as it is likely to stall in the Democrat-controlled Senate, and President Joe Biden has already announced that he would veto the bill if it were to reach his desk.

And with that, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg added a new wrinkle to his "racist roads" approach and is at risk of dislocating a shoulder for reaching for these particular straws:

Pete Buttigieg says the push to protect young girls from being forced to compete against biological males in sports is "happening because there's some people who find it easier...than to explain why they voted no on money for roads." pic.twitter.com/sRpR6KieR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2023

Buttigieg is the Transportation Secretary but he so desperately wants to be a chief equity and diversity officer.

He is the dumbest person in the administration, and that is saying a lot. https://t.co/sGQe9PIL55 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2023

That speaks volumes -- none of them good (for the Biden admin).

I’ve read it 6 times and am only more confused https://t.co/tTlYw5gKud — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 14, 2023

The more you try and figure it out the worse it gets.

Mayor Pete shifting lanes like... pic.twitter.com/QbhCihxxIC — Corey Clayton (@CoreyClayton) June 14, 2023

For those of you who are confused..."young girls" are 14 year old boys who didn't make the cut for the JV boys soccer team. https://t.co/EfI8F5Un07 — Mike (@Baurakale7) June 14, 2023

The "party of science" works in mysterious ways!

