MSNBC analysts had a group therapy session when Trump was well received after arraignment

Donald Trump appeared at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday for his arraignment, and the former president and current Republican presidential candidate had a lot of supporters on hand:

Hundreds of mostly Donald Trump backers gathered at the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday for his historic federal arraignment, leading chants and waving flags on behalf of the embattled former president. The crowd grew from a few dozen early in the day to at least several hundred by mid-afternoon, despite the scorching near-90 degree heat. They gathered in front of the courthouse, along the streets and cheered when the president arrived via motorcade around 2 p.m.

The scene (or lack thereof according to some) was too much for a few super-serious "journalist" types, including CNN's Jake Tapper, who melted down over the "spectacle of Trump supporters" on hand. Additionally, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who seemed to be hoping for a much more public tarring and feathering, seemed particularly disappointed:

This was the never-before-seen arrest of an ex-President on grave federal criminal charges and because we and our free press have been barred from watching and hearing in real time, the accused man managed to make it look like a triumphant motorcade arrival. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 13, 2023

Former Biden spox and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki agreed and seemed frustrated by all the supporter for Trump:

This….he planned the visit to the cafe knowing it would be the only time this afternoon he would be on camera. He had his spokesperson/lawyer make a whacky statement because he knew there would be appetite for words. He is managing this like a former creator of reality TV… https://t.co/rnMtfrgvMv — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 13, 2023





Mollie Hemingway knows what all this translates to:

"You must immediately cease showing the reality that our political prosecution of the president is not viewed as legitimate outside of our cloistered newsrooms and Democrat swamps!" -- NBC propagandist https://t.co/Pci5bDHN3Z — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 14, 2023

It could be a long few months for some of these media hacks. Stay tuned!

*** Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!