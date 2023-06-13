'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here...
MSNBC analysts had a group therapy session when Trump was well received after arraignment

Doug P.  |  10:30 PM on June 13, 2023
Donald Trump appeared at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday for his arraignment, and the former president and current Republican presidential candidate had a lot of supporters on hand

Hundreds of mostly Donald Trump backers gathered at the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday for his historic federal arraignment, leading chants and waving flags on behalf of the embattled former president. The crowd grew from a few dozen early in the day to at least several hundred by mid-afternoon, despite the scorching near-90 degree heat. They gathered in front of the courthouse, along the streets and cheered when the president arrived via motorcade around 2 p.m.

The scene (or lack thereof according to some) was too much for a few super-serious "journalist" types, including CNN's Jake Tapper, who melted down over the "spectacle of Trump supporters" on hand. Additionally, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who seemed to be hoping for a much more public tarring and feathering, seemed particularly disappointed: 

Former Biden spox and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki agreed and seemed frustrated by all the supporter for Trump: 

Mollie Hemingway knows what all this translates to:

It could be a long few months for some of these media hacks. Stay tuned!

