Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the Left REALLY fears

This morning we were reminded that apparently the Tony Awards were held last night.

Here’s one lowlight that shows just how ridiculous the narrative has gotten as it pertains to Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis:

Denée Benton calls Governor Ron DeSantis the "current grand wizard" of Florida at the #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/O2iEfbOvQO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2023

Naturally the crowd cheered at that absolute ridiculousness (the current president most of them support delivered the eulogy for a former Klansman so these people can take all the seats), but that scene did helpfully explain what really bothers them about DeSantis:

Liberal “elites” can’t stand how effective Ron DeSantis is at defeating their attempts to sexualize and indoctrinate your children. https://t.co/aPbTeCfEti — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 12, 2023

Entitled actors, media mavens, and other dilettantes who serve the Ruling Class hate @RonDeSantis Why? Mainly because he’s smashing their Leftist agenda and insists on protecting children from toxic cultural indoctrination garbage. https://t.co/0wge3ykDYJ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 12, 2023

Yep, that pretty much explains it!

Gillum supporter has thoughts. 🤣 — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 12, 2023

Do these elites not understand how much this backfires? This alarmist, hysterical stuff triggers an instinctive knee-jerk reaction to make people want to vote for DeSantis just to stick it to these condescending, unhinged people. https://t.co/oC9eQnSgsk — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 12, 2023

The radical left is terrified of Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/p3gGLS9ldN — Our Friend Max (@MaxNordau) June 12, 2023

All while the Left proves daily that they have no idea what the definition of “fascist” is.

***

