Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Speaks Out For the First Time
'He's a hero': Daniel Penny talks about what REALLY happened with Jordan Neely...
The First Amendment (it has a Twitter account!) DECIMATES Jemele Hill with just...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's defense of Hillary and classified material gets laughed off...
Harmeet K. Dhillon's thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker...
Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about...
Mike Drop: Americans go Boston Tea Party on British bloke over fainting redcoats
The City of Waterloo learns that roads are driven on while earning a...
Sen. Ron Johnson contrasts two decisions in presidential history with the Biden DOJ's...
She/Her Canadian attorney DROPPED for thread shaming women who don't want men in...
Lindsay Graham lets George Stephanopoulos know he will not be silenced
Drunk or having a stroke? YOU decide! Keith Olbermann's latest Trump rant ONE...
Video shows math teacher THREATENING students for calling her out over her Pride...
HA! RedSteeze fact-NUKES CNN senior fact-checker Daniel Dale over Biden's docs and he...

Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the Left REALLY fears

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on June 12, 2023

This morning we were reminded that apparently the Tony Awards were held last night.

Here’s one lowlight that shows just how ridiculous the narrative has gotten as it pertains to Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis:

Naturally the crowd cheered at that absolute ridiculousness (the current president most of them support delivered the eulogy for a former Klansman so these people can take all the seats), but that scene did helpfully explain what really bothers them about DeSantis:

Yep, that pretty much explains it!

Recommended

Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how 'he served' BACKFIRES
Sam J.

All while the Left proves daily that they have no idea what the definition of “fascist” is.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how 'he served' BACKFIRES
Sam J.
The First Amendment (it has a Twitter account!) DECIMATES Jemele Hill with just three little words
Sam J.
Harmeet K. Dhillon's thread NUKING Fox News for her friend and CLIENT, Tucker Carlson, is straight FIRE
Sam J.
Mike Drop: Americans go Boston Tea Party on British bloke over fainting redcoats
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's defense of Hillary and classified material gets laughed off the internet
Doug P.
'He's a hero': Daniel Penny talks about what REALLY happened with Jordan Neely and WOW (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Alyssa Milano pod producer's swipe at Ben Shapiro over WH pride flag about how 'he served' BACKFIRES Sam J.