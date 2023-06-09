Former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci is now retired from government work, but what he can’t retire are videos of past claims with pivots that moved the goalposts of “science” more than anybody in history.
The pivots Fauci made along the way during the Covid pandemic are absolutely amazing (and maddening), especially when watched back-to-back (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). WATCH:
Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 4
Anthony Fauci, America's Covid Disinformation Agent pic.twitter.com/ufbdGBpG25
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2023
Fauci declared himself to be “the science” when it became clear that common sense was starting to win the day in opposition to this insanity.
Five minutes of Fauci lying, flip-flopping, and just being completely wrong about everything during the pandemic. https://t.co/6SFAFHXW4L
— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2023
Amazing, isn’t it?
You nailed it, again!
— Schotzy8 (@schotzy84) June 9, 2023
Those air-quote fingers… so arrogant
— KarynWithaY (@KarynBHeart) June 9, 2023
You were lied to. Repeatedly. Systematically. https://t.co/ZcDboXOWHa
— Douglas Quaid (@Douglas___Quaid) June 9, 2023
Fauci is now comfortably retired with a fat taxpayer-funded pension, not unlike Lois Lerner. Accountability? What’s that?
***
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.