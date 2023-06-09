Former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci is now retired from government work, but what he can’t retire are videos of past claims with pivots that moved the goalposts of “science” more than anybody in history.

The pivots Fauci made along the way during the Covid pandemic are absolutely amazing (and maddening), especially when watched back-to-back (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). WATCH:

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 4 Anthony Fauci, America's Covid Disinformation Agent pic.twitter.com/ufbdGBpG25 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2023

Fauci declared himself to be “the science” when it became clear that common sense was starting to win the day in opposition to this insanity.

Five minutes of Fauci lying, flip-flopping, and just being completely wrong about everything during the pandemic. https://t.co/6SFAFHXW4L — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2023

Amazing, isn’t it?

You nailed it, again! — Schotzy8 (@schotzy84) June 9, 2023

Those air-quote fingers… so arrogant — KarynWithaY (@KarynBHeart) June 9, 2023

You were lied to. Repeatedly. Systematically. https://t.co/ZcDboXOWHa — Douglas Quaid (@Douglas___Quaid) June 9, 2023

Fauci is now comfortably retired with a fat taxpayer-funded pension, not unlike Lois Lerner. Accountability? What’s that?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: