After former President Trump indicated that he’d be indicted over the classified documents investigation, the New York Post provided an update about another president who’s likely to face no legal issues:
Today's cover: Trump indicted on 7 charges — including under Espionage Act — in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case https://t.co/LQ4cPDSkyv pic.twitter.com/QqLG9weRTf
— New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023
Biden classified documents probe shows few signs of ending soon: report https://t.co/HYGxunYeJU pic.twitter.com/sg5bzG83qr
— New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023
Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse had this to say about the recent developments:
A week ago in Florida a former U.S. Air Force officer was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for keeping classified documents at his home and other unauthorized locations.
Presidents too must follow the law. https://t.co/FnifvcAx6U
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 9, 2023
“*Presidents must follow the law.”
*Exceptions do apply, so it seems.
“Presidents too must follow the law.”
👀👀👀 https://t.co/irb0SquJNk pic.twitter.com/bknsY3PFUA
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2023
— Scott Barr (@thelictor) June 9, 2023
cool, this means biden should be impeached and removed then. https://t.co/Mxq4FgXMcs
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 9, 2023
Wait til you find out about Hillary’s home brew server! https://t.co/xMmqrvq67W
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 9, 2023
The selective application of “justice” is a major problem.
Yeah, ok? https://t.co/8MrLASKPio pic.twitter.com/vaxeIRPE6M
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 9, 2023
Joe Biden’s DoJ is prosecuting Joe Biden’s top political opponent for something that Joe Biden also indisputably did.
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023
And Joe Biden’s DoJ will end up not prosecuting Joe Biden for the same thing, just like they didn’t prosecute Joe Biden’s friend for the same thing.
And the left, media, and MSNBC Republicans will have highly nuanced nonsense reasons for why that’s totally fine.
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023
Oh, well then I’m sure DoJ will be prosecuting Joe Biden for all those classified docs he had in his garage.
You know, because Presidents too must follow the law. https://t.co/BNLbeKNCg1
— Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) June 9, 2023
Is “in the garage next to a Corvette at the house where your troubled adult son is also living” considered an authorized location?
***
