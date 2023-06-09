After former President Trump indicated that he’d be indicted over the classified documents investigation, the New York Post provided an update about another president who’s likely to face no legal issues:

Today's cover: Trump indicted on 7 charges — including under Espionage Act — in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case https://t.co/LQ4cPDSkyv pic.twitter.com/QqLG9weRTf — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023

Biden classified documents probe shows few signs of ending soon: report https://t.co/HYGxunYeJU pic.twitter.com/sg5bzG83qr — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023

Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse had this to say about the recent developments:

A week ago in Florida a former U.S. Air Force officer was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for keeping classified documents at his home and other unauthorized locations. Presidents too must follow the law. https://t.co/FnifvcAx6U — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 9, 2023

“*Presidents must follow the law.”

*Exceptions do apply, so it seems.

cool, this means biden should be impeached and removed then. https://t.co/Mxq4FgXMcs — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 9, 2023

Wait til you find out about Hillary’s home brew server! https://t.co/xMmqrvq67W — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 9, 2023

The selective application of “justice” is a major problem.

Joe Biden’s DoJ is prosecuting Joe Biden’s top political opponent for something that Joe Biden also indisputably did. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023

And Joe Biden’s DoJ will end up not prosecuting Joe Biden for the same thing, just like they didn’t prosecute Joe Biden’s friend for the same thing. And the left, media, and MSNBC Republicans will have highly nuanced nonsense reasons for why that’s totally fine. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023

Oh, well then I’m sure DoJ will be prosecuting Joe Biden for all those classified docs he had in his garage. You know, because Presidents too must follow the law. https://t.co/BNLbeKNCg1 — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) June 9, 2023

Is “in the garage next to a Corvette at the house where your troubled adult son is also living” considered an authorized location?

