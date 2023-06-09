After former President Trump indicated that he’d be indicted over the classified documents investigation, the New York Post provided an update about another president who’s likely to face no legal issues:

Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse had this to say about the recent developments:

“*Presidents must follow the law.”

Trending

*Exceptions do apply, so it seems.

The selective application of “justice” is a major problem.

Is “in the garage next to a Corvette at the house where your troubled adult son is also living” considered an authorized location?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: