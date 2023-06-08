People are leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state in droves, but that’s not stopping him from slamming Republicans such as Ron DeSantis while proposing what he thinks are great new ideas. Here’s the latest proposal from Newsom that will ostensibly help stop “gun violence”:

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis. The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction. The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

Here’s Newsom’s outline for a 28th Amendment:

The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1) Raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 2) Universal background checks 3) A reasonable waiting period for gun purchases 4) Banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons

Naturally lefties like Newsom will be the ones who get to define what’s “reasonable.”

“Gun safety freedoms” — isn’t that special?

This is what "preparing for the possibility that Biden doesn't run for reelection" looks like. And it's incredible that it's coming from an unpopular governor who has driven his state into the ground, with 70% of his own constituents not wanting him to run for POTUS. https://t.co/nMOeCXVI5X — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 8, 2023

Say it loud and proud, Gov. Newsom:

I hope Democrats make this part of their platform. It will make it quite clear that they support repealing the 2nd amendment. https://t.co/xjVHunWNCw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 8, 2023

But at least Newsom’s making an accidental admission”

When you’re admitting that your agenda isn’t currently constitutional — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 8, 2023

I'll back any new gun control legislation you can assure me criminals will follow.

Other than that you’re only disarming law-abiding citizens. Unless that is your goal. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 8, 2023

Kevin, go with it. This is Newsom admitting to everyone that those 4 proposed elements of his 28th Amendment are unconstitutional today, which means he should immediately move to repeal those laws in California. This is a stunning admission and we should support him in going… — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 8, 2023

Also does Newsom know what would be required to add an amendment to the Constitution? He won’t like how that goes:

The guy running one of the most violent, crime-ridden states in America now wants to take away your guns with a Constitutional Amendment Evil is on the march https://t.co/zNa5Qk7k4j — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 8, 2023

Will any "journalists" ask this dullard which states will agree to call the constitutional convention to even consider this stupid amendment? It take 2/3rds. 34 states. https://t.co/MAUxuC712D — RBe (@RBPundit) June 8, 2023

One final question for Newsom:

Is there anyone still living in California or just you? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2023

