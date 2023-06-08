People are leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state in droves, but that’s not stopping him from slamming Republicans such as Ron DeSantis while proposing what he thinks are great new ideas. Here’s the latest proposal from Newsom that will ostensibly help stop “gun violence”:

Here’s Newsom’s outline for a 28th Amendment:

The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact:

1) Raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21

2) Universal background checks

3) A reasonable waiting period for gun purchases

4) Banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons

Naturally lefties like Newsom will be the ones who get to define what’s “reasonable.”

Trending

“Gun safety freedoms” — isn’t that special?

Say it loud and proud, Gov. Newsom:

But at least Newsom’s making an accidental admission”

Also does Newsom know what would be required to add an amendment to the Constitution? He won’t like how that goes:

One final question for Newsom:

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: