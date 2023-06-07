Back in 2021 the Biden administration assured everybody that inflation would be “transitory,” and you know how that went. One thing since then hasn’t changed at all, and that’s the White House’s excuses for inflation continuing to be a major problem.

At today’s White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Talking Points provided us with some familiar spin:

Suggested follow-up question: “So you’re saying the war in Ukraine is over now?”

“Abject gaslighting hackery” is KJP’s specialty!

She’d rather just hope that everybody’s incredibly stupid.

Short answer: NO.

***

