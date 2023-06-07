Back in 2021 the Biden administration assured everybody that inflation would be “transitory,” and you know how that went. One thing since then hasn’t changed at all, and that’s the White House’s excuses for inflation continuing to be a major problem.

At today’s White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Talking Points provided us with some familiar spin:

KJP: "Grocery inflation is indeed slowing…grocery prices rose because of the global supply chain…avian flu, and war in Ukraine, and also poor weather…" pic.twitter.com/E66vCTbg8z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 7, 2023

Suggested follow-up question: “So you’re saying the war in Ukraine is over now?”

Our weekly grocery bill is up 2.5 times what is was at in 2021. This is abject gaslighting hackery. https://t.co/F6rZywYRdq — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) June 7, 2023

“Abject gaslighting hackery” is KJP’s specialty!

The supply chain is powered by fossil fuel, and high gasoline prices cause inflation. — LostCause (@EPhotius) June 7, 2023

She’d rather just hope that everybody’s incredibly stupid.

Does she ever tell the truth??? — Vicki (@Vicki93599315) June 7, 2023

Short answer: NO.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: