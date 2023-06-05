It’s now looking like the House GOP is going to initiate contempt charges against FBI Director Christopher Wray for not turning over a key document a whistleblower cited that alleges to outline a Biden family bribery scheme.

That’s just one drop in the bucket of “Biden crime family” allegations, but on his MSNBC show Joe Scarborough downplayed that and agreed that pretty much nobody cares about those stories:

The New York Post’s Miranda Divine begs to differ and she brought the numbers to back it up:

By “nobody cares” Scarborough and other Biden defenders mean “the mainstream media doesn’t care and therefore won’t look into the stories.”

That’s pretty much how it works.

