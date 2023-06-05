It’s now looking like the House GOP is going to initiate contempt charges against FBI Director Christopher Wray for not turning over a key document a whistleblower cited that alleges to outline a Biden family bribery scheme.

🚨BREAKING: House Oversight Chair James Comer confirms FD1023 form proves Biden criminal bribery scheme after viewing it, announces Contempt of Congress hearings for FBI Director Wray this Thursday pic.twitter.com/iqWv9NgAqV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 5, 2023

That’s just one drop in the bucket of “Biden crime family” allegations, but on his MSNBC show Joe Scarborough downplayed that and agreed that pretty much nobody cares about those stories:

Scarborough: “All these things about like the ‘Biden crime family,’ this and that & the other, they keep pushing, & they keep fighting absolutely nothing. And it ends up at the end of the day, just being an embarrassment for [Republicans].” pic.twitter.com/5fufJsctQr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 5, 2023

The New York Post’s Miranda Divine begs to differ and she brought the numbers to back it up:

“Most Americans just don’t care about” Biden corruption, says this genius. https://t.co/usiZER1eIZ pic.twitter.com/zWhSQJU8df — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 5, 2023

By “nobody cares” Scarborough and other Biden defenders mean “the mainstream media doesn’t care and therefore won’t look into the stories.”

Biden corruption: Meh.

Trump tweets: Aaaaagggghhh! — HenryPorter (@HenryPorter2023) June 5, 2023

That’s pretty much how it works.

