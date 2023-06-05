The House Oversight Committee will reportedly move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress:

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) – The Republican head of a U.S. House of Representatives panel said he will seek to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over what he said was a failure to hand over information on President Joe Biden’s family dealings.

“We will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Comer said he was taking the action following a briefing given by FBI officials.

“At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee,” Comer said.

Rep. Comer explained that he was moving forward with contempt proceedings against Wray for this reason:

“I’m supposed to take the FBI’s word”? Yeah, that might be a good reason for skepticism.

Journalist Michael Shellenberger has a great thread explaining why things have gotten so incredibly twisted in the arena of “justice” when it comes to the FBI leadership in recent years:

Rep. Comer is right to not simply trust Wray’s FBI to move things forward honestly:

It’s also been made clear that whistleblowers, who were celebrated under the previous administration, will be appropriately punished when it appears any sacred cow is threatened.

Um, yeah, that’s bad.

Until proven otherwise there’s no reason to believe that the word “accountability” is anything other than just that — a word — when it comes to government officials being held responsible.

That’s the thing. If this document had something to do with Trump it definitely would have either been turned over to Congress or leaked by now.

***

