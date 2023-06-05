The House Oversight Committee will reportedly move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress:

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) – The Republican head of a U.S. House of Representatives panel said he will seek to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over what he said was a failure to hand over information on President Joe Biden’s family dealings. “We will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement posted on Twitter. Comer said he was taking the action following a briefing given by FBI officials. “At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee,” Comer said.

Rep. Comer explained that he was moving forward with contempt proceedings against Wray for this reason:

Reporter: “Why do you need the document at hand? You just got a chance to view it … Why move forward with contempt when the FBI says they’re cooperating in good faith?” House Oversight Chair James Comer: “I’m supposed to take the FBI’s word that they’re investigating this?” pic.twitter.com/sgPhRaobwL — The Recount (@therecount) June 5, 2023

Journalist Michael Shellenberger has a great thread explaining why things have gotten so incredibly twisted in the arena of “justice” when it comes to the FBI leadership in recent years:

Few things matter more than equal justice under the law, civilian control over law enforcement, and the separation of powers. We should thus be appalled by the FBI Director's refusal to turn over alleged evidence of Biden corruption.https://t.co/mQoVTIukwI — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 5, 2023

Rep. Comer is right to not simply trust Wray’s FBI to move things forward honestly:

The FBI says, "The escalation to a contempt vote under these circumstances is unwarranted" bc it showed the document to members of Congress. But by sitting on Hunter Biden's laptop since Dec. '19, and retaliating against whistleblowers, the FBI has proven it can't be trusted. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 5, 2023

The American people don't trust the FBI, and rightly so. They were sitting on Hunter Biden's laptop since December 2019 while "former" FBI and CIA officials spread a conspiracy theory in the media that it was Russian disinfo.https://t.co/yHsQHbvsh7 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 5, 2023

It’s also been made clear that whistleblowers, who were celebrated under the previous administration, will be appropriately punished when it appears any sacred cow is threatened.

The FBI has been purging whistleblowers who raise red flags about unconstitutional behavior:https://t.co/N5sIB6iZcP — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 5, 2023

The FBI has been falsely suggesting that "domestic terrorism" is increasing for obviously partisan political reasons. Biden and the FBI are abusing their power. Congress must bring FBI to heel. https://t.co/oD7Sxb6WZq — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 5, 2023

I’d say that seeing as they’re refusing to turn it over, we can remove the word “alleged” from this. — Dean Orman (@DeanOrman) June 5, 2023

Tell me again that the FBI isn't corrupt and sold out to being Biden's enforcer. https://t.co/1bxODb4ZlR — David Grant 🇨🇦Taken4Granted (@MannaGrant) June 5, 2023

Nothing will happen… Two Tier Justice System#AmericaHasFallen — Just a Dude 🇺🇸 (@VoodooChild38) June 5, 2023

Until proven otherwise there’s no reason to believe that the word “accountability” is anything other than just that — a word — when it comes to government officials being held responsible.

. @FBI had no problem leaking whatever they could during Pres Trump's administration. https://t.co/vVOdU1K37G — Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) June 5, 2023

That’s the thing. If this document had something to do with Trump it definitely would have either been turned over to Congress or leaked by now.

