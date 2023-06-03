Megyn Kelly is trending today on social media mostly because of how she kicked off “Pride Month,” which was to say she’s through playing along with the “preferred pronouns” game.

Watch the whole segment from Kelly’s podcast:

Wow, that’s going to tick some people off (but it’ll be the ones who are always ticked off anyway so it won’t really matter much).

Have the patience to watch this entire thing. This is why I don’t play the game. Not with any “trans”— I simply refuse to take part in their deception. I’ve been consistent.

Megyn Kelly has not, but waking up.#AdultHumanFemale #WhatIsAWoman pic.twitter.com/wraNvx2I21 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 3, 2023

When I lost my job over this in 2015, I remember feeling so betrayed to watch Megyn play along with this crap. Seven years later, this is so healing to watch. Thank you, @megynkelly , for the humility and the courage it took to speak this. 😭😭 https://t.co/1HTPhPLrgk — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) June 3, 2023

It’s been a tough & sometimes lonely road for those of us who saw through this early, but what matters now is that enough people see the truth before our ability to discern & stand up for it is taken from us. Megyn Kelly Explains Why She Will No Longer Use "Preferred Pronouns"… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 3, 2023

All this matches up with the hat Kelly was wearing a few weeks ago:

Thank you for a HUGE week on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday. pic.twitter.com/NTpdWrqMIh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 29, 2023

“Make Women Female Again.”

