Megyn Kelly is trending today on social media mostly because of how she kicked off “Pride Month,” which was to say she’s through playing along with the “preferred pronouns” game.

Watch the whole segment from Kelly’s podcast:

Wow, that’s going to tick some people off (but it’ll be the ones who are always ticked off anyway so it won’t really matter much).

Trending

All this matches up with the hat Kelly was wearing a few weeks ago:

“Make Women Female Again.”

***

