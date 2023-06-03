The hottest of censorship hot takes was spotted recently on CNN, and that happened with Kirsten Powers informed the Republicans how they could never again have to worry about being censored:

the totally healthy and democratic discussion happening on CNN right now. pic.twitter.com/s0bnh6R2ZP — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 3, 2023

WATCH: CNN’s Kirstin Powers calling for the complete censorship of Republicans’ speech. pic.twitter.com/x5jLqA1cg7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2023

Here’s a broader transcript, and the topic was YouTube reversing its policy to remove content containing “false claims” (the actual problem has been who gets to decide what’s “false”):

FISCHER: If there is some sort of huge riot, then the first platform that’s going to move, which is YouTube, is the one that we’re going to look at and say, “What did we do here?” POWERS: Yes. But they can’t put the genie back in the bottle. FISCHER: Yes. POWERS: Once it’s out, it’s out there. And so, if the problem is that, “Oh, people aren’t going to be able to upload things that Republicans are saying,” maybe Republicans should stop saying it, right? Is that not the solution to the problem? So, I think that — look, I support free speech, and I don’t think we want to silence political speech. But this company does have responsibility. And that’s not a violation of free speech to say, “We’re not going to allow you to upload information that is demonstrably false.”

“I support free speech, but…”– never fails.

Ironically enough, that kind of talk comes from the side that would like everybody to believe the Republicans are the “fascists.”

Real mystery why Chris Licht is failing at CNN. https://t.co/qpPkklRRa7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2023

Right? The solution to censorship is for the people who fear being censored to simply shut up… — @amuse (@amuse) June 3, 2023

The rhetoric isn’t even cryptic anymore — they just come right out and say it.

It's easy to forget just how anti-free speech democrats and their corporate media messaging arm really are. https://t.co/btjCXoTKbc — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 3, 2023

If your only response to an argument you don’t like is to try and silence it, your own position is weak. https://t.co/fE28TOyeIz — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) June 3, 2023

These are the people who call many Republicans the “dictator wannabes.”

It might not seem that way, in part because the frantic pace of contemporary politics makes it seem like billions of things are always happening, but if you step back a little – we got to this place awfully fast, didn't we? https://t.co/weJo9Vumvo — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 3, 2023

Yes we did, and the same holds true for many other issues.

She literally wrote a book on free speech before deciding to sell her soul for CNN cash 😂😂😂 https://t.co/yQbrX8jQbL — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 3, 2023

About eight years ago Powers released a book titled “The Silencing: How the Left is Killing Free Speech.”

