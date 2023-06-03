President Biden has signed the debt ceiling deal but many Democrats aren’t exactly happy with it (many Republicans as well but for different reasons):

What’s really bothering many Democrats about the deal? If you said “work requirements” you’re absolutely correct:

Out of all the issues that come with a national debt that’s $32 trillion and climbing, this seems to be the part many Dems have the biggest problem with:

Democrats are deeply conflicted about the food aid requirements that President Joe Biden negotiated as part of the debt ceiling deal, fearing damage has been done to safety net programs that will be difficult to unravel in the years ahead as Republicans demand further cuts.

Bargaining over toughening work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, became the focal point for the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., up until the end. Negotiators from both sides made clear, publicly and privately, that it was the biggest area of disagreement and almost led to the talks breaking down several times.

In the end, Democrats warily accepted new requirements for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for food aid. Republicans agreed to drop some work requirements for veterans, homeless people and others.

Work requirements for some able-bodied people was the cause of alarm for many Democrats who no doubt see the possibility of somebody developing a work ethic as an affront to the Left’s hopes to keep as many people as possible dependent on the government.

What a surprise.

Some lefties in the replies to the AP asked if the Republicans would be providing the job openings, but why? According to the Biden White House, this administration has created the best economy of all time:

So all is well, right, Dems?

