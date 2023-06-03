President Biden has signed the debt ceiling deal but many Democrats aren’t exactly happy with it (many Republicans as well but for different reasons):

I just signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement that prevents a first-ever default while reducing the deficit, safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and fulfilling our scared obligation to our veterans.



Now, we continue the work of building the strongest… pic.twitter.com/42HIFBy8Y9 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2023

What’s really bothering many Democrats about the deal? If you said “work requirements” you’re absolutely correct:

Democrats are deeply conflicted about the food aid requirements that are part of the debt ceiling deal. They fear damage has been done to safety net programs that will be difficult to unravel in the years ahead as Republicans demand further cuts. https://t.co/5fZgfiUGkI — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2023

Out of all the issues that come with a national debt that’s $32 trillion and climbing, this seems to be the part many Dems have the biggest problem with:

Democrats are deeply conflicted about the food aid requirements that President Joe Biden negotiated as part of the debt ceiling deal, fearing damage has been done to safety net programs that will be difficult to unravel in the years ahead as Republicans demand further cuts. Bargaining over toughening work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, became the focal point for the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., up until the end. Negotiators from both sides made clear, publicly and privately, that it was the biggest area of disagreement and almost led to the talks breaking down several times. In the end, Democrats warily accepted new requirements for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for food aid. Republicans agreed to drop some work requirements for veterans, homeless people and others.

Work requirements for some able-bodied people was the cause of alarm for many Democrats who no doubt see the possibility of somebody developing a work ethic as an affront to the Left’s hopes to keep as many people as possible dependent on the government.

Democrats are frustrated that people may have to work in order to get money from the Fed govt. https://t.co/Qoc7Ej7MvR — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 3, 2023

What a surprise.

Young healthy people with no responsibilities at all won't be able to sit around all day on their fat asses and collect other people's money. The horror. The horror. — I Remember Exactly When My Epiphany Was (@PeterDeGiglio) June 3, 2023

How dare we as a nation expect able-bodied people under the age of 55 with no dependents to work or volunteer a minimum of 20 hours per week…🙄 — Kev (@kevicss) June 3, 2023

Some lefties in the replies to the AP asked if the Republicans would be providing the job openings, but why? According to the Biden White House, this administration has created the best economy of all time:

The unemployment rate has been under 4% for 16 months in a row. The last time our nation had such a long stretch of low unemployment was in the 1960s. Our economic plan is working. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2023

So all is well, right, Dems?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: