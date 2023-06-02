President Biden has reportedly settled on a pick to replace Rochelle Walensky as the head of the CDC:

President Joe Biden plans to pick former North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after current director Rochelle Walensky steps down at the end of this month, according to a source familiar. The news was first reported by The Washington Post. Unlike Walensky, who came to her role as an infectious disease physician, Cohen would bring to the job a background working in federal agencies. But she is relatively new to the world of infectious disease. Cohen is an internal medicine specialist who was appointed to be North Carolina’s secretary of Health and Human Services 2017. During her five years at the agency, she shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented the state’s Opioid Action Plan and helped pass Medicaid expansion in the state.

Back in 2020, Cohen tweeted out a pic that isn’t entirely unexpected from a “public health” official:

Did you know it’s #WorldMaskWeek? Face coverings are one of our strongest tools to slow the spread of #COVID19 in our communities… and like my Dr. Fauci mask, they can be fun too! Join me in masking up this week & beyond – every time you leave the house. pic.twitter.com/CCTf7Ngj5e — Mandy Cohen (@DrMandyCohen) August 13, 2020

We’re a bit surprised Gretchen Whitmer didn’t have one of those Fauci masks to match her Fauci pillow.

Can the CDC not afford minions to scrub the internet of your horrifically bad takes? — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) June 2, 2023

Apparently nobody has a problem with those takes. Up next is video of Cohen explaining the “science” behind shutting down and re-opening sporting events:

As NC health director, @DrMandyCohen felt comfortable wielding dictatorial power. Here she laughs about consulting with her counterparts in other states:

When she was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she's like, OK, neither are we. pic.twitter.com/5Qq4YrGX0S — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 1, 2023

New CDC Director Mandy Cohen recalls how she and her colleagues came up with COVID mandates during her time as NC Health Director. “She was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK neither are we.”pic.twitter.com/0pZl3dL01D — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) June 2, 2023

“Let them”? How very on-brand.

when/where is this from? — Theophilus (@Theophilus_TP) June 2, 2023

It was a talk at Duke in May 2022. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 2, 2023

It sounds like the “science” behind re-opening was pretty much the same:

When asked how she made decisions about which venues were allowed to open in March 2021, Cohen claimed they resulted from her "scientific team" reviewing the data. A year later she admitted she would just call her friends in other states and do whatever they were doing. pic.twitter.com/T2NGERsaOM — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 2, 2023

The “scientific team” appears to have consisted of everybody wanting to make sure they were doing the same thing as everybody else.

And the winner of this year's Best Karen goes to… — Kenneth 老百姓 Rapoza (@BRICbreaker) June 2, 2023

Not even remotely funny. The power needs to be removed from everyone of these bureaucrats. — David Johnson (@DavidDJohnson) June 2, 2023

I didn't think this was real, but here we are. Our next director of @CDCgov, everybody. I'm sure we are going to get some totally sane policy out of the CDC now, right? https://t.co/NYIWSRsGNd — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 1, 2023

I thought this was a photoshop. But nope. This is the new CDC Director. https://t.co/4TBNMIbtIp — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) June 1, 2023

***

Related:

DAMNING FOIA request receipts PROVE how much the CDC worked with teacher’s unions to shut down schools

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: