President Biden has reportedly settled on a pick to replace Rochelle Walensky as the head of the CDC:

President Joe Biden plans to pick former North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after current director Rochelle Walensky steps down at the end of this month, according to a source familiar.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Unlike Walensky, who came to her role as an infectious disease physician, Cohen would bring to the job a background working in federal agencies. But she is relatively new to the world of infectious disease.

Cohen is an internal medicine specialist who was appointed to be North Carolina’s secretary of Health and Human Services 2017. During her five years at the agency, she shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented the state’s Opioid Action Plan and helped pass Medicaid expansion in the state.

Back in 2020, Cohen tweeted out a pic that isn’t entirely unexpected from a “public health” official:

We’re a bit surprised Gretchen Whitmer didn’t have one of those Fauci masks to match her Fauci pillow.

Apparently nobody has a problem with those takes. Up next is video of Cohen explaining the “science” behind shutting down and re-opening sporting events:

“Let them”? How very on-brand.

It sounds like the “science” behind re-opening was pretty much the same:

The “scientific team” appears to have consisted of everybody wanting to make sure they were doing the same thing as everybody else.

