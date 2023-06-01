President Biden taking a fall on stage at the end of the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony today would have been met with a plethora of media “25th Amendment” takes if he was a Republican, but that’s not the case. Instead the predictable is happening — Republicans are pouncing. ABC News starts us out:

CBS News also took the “pouncing” approach:

Could these people possibly be more predictable?

Tomorrow will bring with it “seizing” and “attempting to capitalize on…”:

It gives the MSM a way to say they covered the story without actually having covered the story.

