President Biden taking a fall on stage at the end of the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony today would have been met with a plethora of media “25th Amendment” takes if he was a Republican, but that’s not the case. Instead the predictable is happening — Republicans are pouncing. ABC News starts us out:

ABC's Mary Bruce claims Republicans are now POUNCING on Biden's fall this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qOqTiKjA7Y — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 1, 2023

CBS News also took the “pouncing” approach:

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell joins in on the new media talking point: "That fall has already become a talking point for Republicans running for the White House." pic.twitter.com/86CtLyK73J — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 1, 2023

Could these people possibly be more predictable?

Tomorrow will bring with it “seizing” and “attempting to capitalize on…”:

I'm looking at the footage and I don't see @tedcruz with a moonsault, but maybe I'm missing something… https://t.co/8B87s0EcSP — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 1, 2023

Did the media “pounce” when Trump walked slowly but did not fall on a ramp at West Point? pic.twitter.com/Mnz1ZoEQqa — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) June 1, 2023

Congrats @marykbruce on the predictable “republicans pounce” lol 🙄. Giving yourself away. — Brandon (@BS_355) June 1, 2023

IF it wasn't for 'pouncing' MSM likely wouldn't cover the story at all. https://t.co/zo5wgndv1P — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 1, 2023

It gives the MSM a way to say they covered the story without actually having covered the story.

