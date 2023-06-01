June 1st marks the start of “Pride Month,” and so many corporate accounts have changed their social media look to reflect that. Among those companies is General Electric:

When it comes to General Electric, that “Pride” recognition does not extend across all the company’s platforms:

One of these accounts is not like the other:

GE’s “Pride” doesn’t extend too far.

No “Pride” flag for the Saudi account, G.E.?

Some questions answer themselves!

