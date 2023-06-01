June 1st marks the start of “Pride Month,” and so many corporate accounts have changed their social media look to reflect that. Among those companies is General Electric:

🏳️‍🌈🎉 It's time to celebrate #PrideMonth! 🎉🏳️‍🌈 Meet Lauren Duncan, @GE_Aerospace's GE9X Product Cost Leader & a transgender advocate within GE’s Pride Alliance. Be inspired by her powerful story and witness the positive change she's making. #GEProudhttps://t.co/E3A7o3ltDh pic.twitter.com/haHhQ7z63U — General Electric (@generalelectric) June 1, 2023

When it comes to General Electric, that “Pride” recognition does not extend across all the company’s platforms:

One of these accounts is not like the other:

GE’s “Pride” doesn’t extend too far.

No “Pride” flag for the Saudi account, G.E.?

