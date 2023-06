June 1st marks the start of โ€œPride Month,โ€ and so many corporate accounts have changed their social media look to reflect that. Among those companies is General Electric:

๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŽ‰ It's time to celebrate #PrideMonth! ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ Meet Lauren Duncan, @GE_Aerospace's GE9X Product Cost Leader & a transgender advocate within GEโ€™s Pride Alliance. Be inspired by her powerful story and witness the positive change she's making. #GEProudhttps://t.co/E3A7o3ltDh pic.twitter.com/haHhQ7z63U โ€” General Electric (@generalelectric) June 1, 2023

When it comes to General Electric, that โ€œPrideโ€ recognition does not extend across all the companyโ€™s platforms:

One of these accounts is not like the other:

GEโ€™s โ€œPrideโ€ doesnโ€™t extend too far.

Hmmm. Something seems a little different, just canโ€™t quite put my finger on itโ€ฆ ๐Ÿ™ƒ โ€” ๐˜‘๐˜ข๐˜ท๐˜ช๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜‰ ๐˜“๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ข (@Javier_Llora) June 1, 2023

This is hilarious ๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” โ˜†.๏ฝก๐“๐“ท๐“ท ๐“ข๐“ฝ๐“ฎ๐“ฒ๐“ท.๏ฝกโ˜† (@Web3Brainiac) June 1, 2023

Being good where it doesn't hurtโ€ฆ. โ€” Cicero (@M_T_Cicer0) June 1, 2023

No โ€œPrideโ€ flag for the Saudi account, G.E.?

When is @GE_Saudi celebrating Pride? Maybe send your DEI people over there? You can atleast change the profile pic to be in unison?Or will that hurt your cash flow and profits? ๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” Ni! ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ (@Fawltybasil83) June 1, 2023

@GE_Saudi its pride month why don't you change your pic to a rainbow flag like your @generalelectric account? โ€” Rob ๐Ÿ˜Ž (@USMCTexan78) June 1, 2023

Some questions answer themselves!

