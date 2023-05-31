At today’s White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Gaslighting again took a few questions and there were zero truths told except perhaps for her claim that Biden has turned the economy around:

DOOCY: "What is President Biden's top domestic priority?" KJP: "His economic policy is something that's important…because of the COVID response that was not existing with the last administration." pic.twitter.com/frcCE5wPnx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2023

DOOCY TIME: "What is President Biden's top domestic priority?" KJP: "Well, we've always–we've always been very clear that his economic–clearly, his economy policy is something that's important…He put forth…some historic…legislation that turned the economy around." pic.twitter.com/zn43pCXXX8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2023

Ever since Biden took office the economy certainly did “turn around.”

That’s definitely one way of putting it. https://t.co/TpU6T95CF8 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) May 31, 2023

Proof-positive that Jean-Pierre does tell the truth on occasion, though not for the reason she thinks:

President Biden and House Democrats’ reckless spending is responsible for the worst inflation in OVER 40 years. It will cost the average family OVER $5,000 this year.https://t.co/SOOX4ailhM — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 16, 2022

A staggering #Bidenflation stat. The average price of a new car is up 30% since Biden took office as Fox News reports "many Americans can no longer afford a new car." pic.twitter.com/irnOEJzDzL — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) May 8, 2023

Yep, you can definitely feel the economy continuing to turn around.

Karine Jean-Pierre falsely says, “we’ve seen gas prices go down, again, because of the work [Biden] has done.” When Biden took office, the price of gas was $2.39/gal. Today, it is $3.46/gal. pic.twitter.com/KGxVBvpAVH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2023

Since Biden took office, grocery prices have risen by nearly 18 percent. #CPI pic.twitter.com/2oijAxTRNk — Christy Lewis (@Cavalewis) October 13, 2022

Yep, it’s been quite a “turnaround,” KJP!

