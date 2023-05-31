A project from Columbia University has done a semi-deep dive into the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency and will soon release “perhaps the most extensive collection of interviews from the era to date.”

The New York Times reports:

Researchers interviewed 470 Obama administration veterans, critics, activists and others who were in the thick of major events back then, including Mr. Obama and the first lady, Michelle Obama, amassing a total of 1,100 hours of recordings. Transcripts of the interviews are being released in batches over the next three years, starting with a first set of 17 to be made public on Wednesday focused on climate change, a central issue then that continues to shape the national debate today. “There will be hundreds of new insights that come from this study, many of which will change our understanding of the Obama presidency and the period from 2008 to 2016 more generally,” said Peter Bearman, founding director of Incite and the principal investigator for the Obama oral history project.

This certainly won’t surprise our readers, but it seems that the list of people who were interviewed to gauge the entire impact of the Obama era wasn’t comprehensive:

Funny, no one contacted me to be interviewed. https://t.co/DryyFAnNNs — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) May 31, 2023

Gee, they didn’t want James Rosen’s input on Obama’s impact on the field of journalism and the First Amendment? Shocker!

I haven't forgotten how Obama's team attacked you and your parents. — Dixie Red Rocket (@DixieRedRocket) May 31, 2023

You don’t fit the narrative https://t.co/b3Vibjtz6r — CJS (@PugBaby214) May 31, 2023

Apparently somebody didn’t want to rehash this in their big Obama project:

Court documents released this week show the Obama administration secretly monitored a Washington journalist. In seeking a search warrant, the FBI called Fox News’ James Rosen a “criminal co-conspirator,” even though he isn’t charged with any crime. These revelations have set off a firestorm of criticism from the left and right, CBS News’ Jan Crawford reports. For the first time ever, a presidential administration is treating news reporting like a crime, and a reporter like a criminal suspect. Rosen vowed on Wednesday night to protect his source for a scoop he got back in 2009, reporting then that North Korea would respond to sanctions with more nuclear tests. But the information was classified, and the FBI launched an investigation to uncover Rosen’s source that quickly focused on Rosen himself.

***

