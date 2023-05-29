President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy have tentatively agreed on a debt ceiling deal, but there are members of Congress on both sides of the aisle who are skeptical. However, one of the more far-Left takes comes courtesy of Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s conversation with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Brace for the “green new deal” wacky take of the weekend:

Rep. @JamaalBowmanNY on why he's skeptical of the debt deal: "We need to stop drilling for fossil fuels completely .. We need an expedited way to get us to clean, renewable energy or we will continue to have these severe weather events" pic.twitter.com/oUrtvcD8ty — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 29, 2023

It’s a bad debt ceiling deal because it doesn’t stop oil drilling completely in favor of the magical clean, renewable energy that will make the weather better? That sounds so on brand for the Left that it’s worthy of inclusion in Republican ads.

Sure, run on that. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 30, 2023

Somebody should ask Bowman what Biden would do on the weekends if there were no fossil fuels:

It must have been nice to live back in the days before the industrial revolution when there was no bad weather caused by use of internal combustion engines.

We are governed by morons and fools. And the media no longer hides. https://t.co/rYnaRpjAQQ — FrankLdR (@FrankLdR3) May 30, 2023

Naturally so many “journalists” just sit there and don’t challenge that kind of incredibly nonsense. Everybody knows why.

This dude has somehow managed to become the most obnoxious, insane member of Congress despite the same body having Cori Bush in it. Impressive. https://t.co/oM7IzBSU7O — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2023

I miss the days when news channels tried to put on serious, responsible members of Congress to talk about issues.

Now, they only put on the lunatics. It's hurting our country. https://t.co/l6lWOdTGVb — Dave Johnson (@DaveJohnson_RVA) May 30, 2023

Unfortunately for many “news” outlets, the nuttier and crazier the better.

***

