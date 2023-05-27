A San Francisco Chronicle health reporter says there’s a shortage of evidence for what for others is something that’s incredibly obvious:

Experts say a paucity of research on transgender athletes makes it difficult to determine if trans women actually are faster or stronger. The science is even murkier for young athletes.https://t.co/IL7A5qPWZB — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 27, 2023

This is something else:

Two female runners competing in a state high school championship this weekend have come under attack because people believe they are transgender and therefore may have an unfair advantage. But the science is far from clear as to whether trans athletes are actually faster or stronger than their cisgender peers, experts say. The evidence is especially murky for teen athletes, who may be going through puberty or taking drugs to suppress hormones — actions that could improve their performance or hinder it, or have very little impact at all. As the global debate around transgender athletes’ participation in all levels of sport ramps up — particularly in the United States, which is enduring a wave of anti-trans legislation — a paucity of research on the subject makes it challenging to understand exactly what’s at stake, say experts in sports medicine and gender biology.

There are the “experts” again!

This is scientifically false. There is tons of evidence, in peer reviewed journals no less. They just don't want to accept what the science says. https://t.co/yWRJnyQchy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2023

When reality doesn’t match up with what the Left wants, they simply ignore it and keep pushing the preferred narrative.

Don't trust your lying eyes or your plain common sense because there's Scientistic nonsense instead. https://t.co/93uaR5bVe5 — James Lindsay, cowardly saboteur (@ConceptualJames) May 27, 2023

Remember that guy who wrote a book about the death of expertise? I wonder how that happened?https://t.co/MrAifMAvnr — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) May 27, 2023

It’s a total mystery!

Imagine how corrupt you have to be to type this out👇🏼 https://t.co/58Gwzv6BRb — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) May 27, 2023

Who ya gonna believe?

Our "experts" or your lyin' eyes? https://t.co/ZKzxhM2mYL — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) May 27, 2023

Much in the same way the Biden White House would like you to believe their economists who insist that the economy is doing great, we’re supposed to believe these “experts” when it comes to men not necessarily having an advantage when competing in women’s sports.

This is going to get ratioed and community noted into oblivion. https://t.co/RTC75DOsQP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 27, 2023

And it deserves exactly that.

