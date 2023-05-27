Just ahead of the start of Memorial Day weekend, WGN reported that 12 people were shot in Chicago overnight, three of them fatally:

Chicago police reported 12 people shot, three fatally, in overnight shootings all over the Chicagoland area ahead of the holiday weekend. Police reported that a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue around 12:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the left armpit. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Around 1:18 a.m., police found a 25-year-old man near the 1400 block of West 49th Street inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

But Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wants everybody in the city to know that they should feel much safer this weekend because of a new security measure:

This weekend, Chicagoans should expect to see yellow-vested Peacekeepers on the streets. As part of the state's anti-violence strategy with a community-focused approach, these outreach workers will help de-escalate and keep our neighborhoods safe. https://t.co/Qu1cquGaHB — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 25, 2023

The general consensus reaction is mostly along these lines:

LMAOOOO — JWF (@JammieWF) May 27, 2023

“Yellow-vested Peacekeekeers” providing security in Chicago — what could possibly go wrong?

This won’t end well https://t.co/F0uWa94qUx — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 27, 2023

Anyone with any sense can predict how this will end… https://t.co/2uEYfwg5Nh — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 27, 2023

Half of them will become victims, the other half will be filmed standing around and looking on helplessly as some else is vctimized. https://t.co/dNcCSJPwAW — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 27, 2023

For some reason we’re guessing that “yellow-vested peacekeepers” would not be considered an adequate level of personal security for politicians like Pritzker.

Crime is sure to drop in Chicago dramatically. Right? Right? https://t.co/LHjYtLsP18 — Brenda (@BMac914) May 27, 2023

Unarmed social workers trying to connect w/emotionally-distant gangbangers This oughta be good https://t.co/Rxcj17RUdq — Jonny (@TreetrunkJonny) May 27, 2023

How can anyone, with a straight face, think this is a viable strategy? https://t.co/idJRInUxdH — Bored Guy (@bored_guy7) May 27, 2023

Stay tuned.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: