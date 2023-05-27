Newly declared GOP presidential candidate told the Daily Wire this week that as president he would repeal the First Step Act that Trump signed in December of 2018.

Tweets about that from the DeSantis War Room brought them a question from a “reporter”:

Hi I'm a reporter. Can you name the individuals Gov. DeSantis cites who have reoffended after their early release due to the First Step Act. — Tana Ganeva (@TanaGaneva) May 27, 2023

Before answering the question (a Google search by the questioner might have helped immensely) Christina Pushaw decided to do a journalism cred check, and what was found is not unexpected:

“Reporter”? LOL. However with those kinds of takes she could be a rising star in the field of national journalism.

"Hello fellow reporters" — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) May 27, 2023

She’s quite a “journalist” based on this Pulitzer Prize winning tweet below @ChristinaPushaw https://t.co/7nyHVs9BlA — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) May 27, 2023

It’ll be a long primary season but hopefully everybody keeps in mind that there is some common ground:

😂😂😂 I'm tired of smackdown politics between Trump and DeSantis supporters but I can always appreciate a smack down of journos — Misha ⚔️🇺🇸🇪🇨🇷🇺 (@MishaLGiancoli) May 27, 2023

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: