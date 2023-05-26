Yesterday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted to know when was the last time anybody complained about the government doing too much for them:

AOC: "I ask you…think about the last time a person has said in this country that the government does too much for them…When was the last time anyone has heard or seen that?!" pic.twitter.com/XkFt7eOJaY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2023

The larger issue of course is about what the government does not “for” people, but “to” people.

However, in the name of bipartisanship, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley was happy to help explain to AOC how the government can do “too much” for people. Watch:

The Congresswoman from New York asked when was the last time anyone said "the government does too much." I provided a few examples. pic.twitter.com/OamLMOfO6n — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 26, 2023

JFK, who said “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,” wouldn’t recognize what has happened to the Democratic Party.

The examples are so good. https://t.co/0QlfxDHB39 — Erika Foy (@CAmom4life) May 26, 2023

And the list of examples could be endless.

If a politician tells you that the government is here to help you. Run the other way and get away from them fast. https://t.co/QBirZPDayN — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) May 26, 2023

Or in the immortal words of Ronald Reagan…

