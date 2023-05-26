Yesterday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted to know when was the last time anybody complained about the government doing too much for them:

The larger issue of course is about what the government does not “for” people, but “to” people.

However, in the name of bipartisanship, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley was happy to help explain to AOC how the government can do “too much” for people. Watch:

JFK, who said “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,” wouldn’t recognize what has happened to the Democratic Party.

And the list of examples could be endless.

Or in the immortal words of Ronald Reagan…

