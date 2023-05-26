Ever since Biden took office there are two completely different worlds: The real one, and the artificial one the Biden White House has created where you are far better off than you were at the start of 2021.

This POTUS tweet bragging about what the Inflation Reduction Act has (or eventually will) bring about is another example of the latter:

The day I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, the American people won. Special interests lost. Families are finally going to see lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, and lower energy costs. pic.twitter.com/MmD6UHbYty — President Biden (@POTUS) May 26, 2023

“Special interests lost,” eh?

Referring to taxpayers as "special interests" is a new low. https://t.co/PSnoPJiYCI — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 26, 2023

Right? The White House really hopes everybody’s too stupid to notice all of that is 100 percent pure BS.

Inflation has caused AT LEAST a 2.5% pay cut for working Americans since Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August. This, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics which is often criticized for under reporting real inflation. pic.twitter.com/y6EET9yxaX — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) May 26, 2023

So that is why my electric bill is going up 20% https://t.co/ntxLS3B20r — CL Murph 1962 (@ChristopherLmu1) May 26, 2023

As usual, what the Biden White House says and reality are always two very different things.

Virtual every tweet this administration puts out is a lie and gets ratio’d HARD. Nobody wants another four years of this. https://t.co/XGMDo2O7QX — Mike Schmidt (@LateBluumer) May 26, 2023

Everyday American buy Gas, food & other supplies, your economy is killing them.

Electric bills are sky high, Healthcare cost have gone up by double digits.

Inflation in Jan. 2020 1.4%

Inflation in April 2023 5%

if you can believe this is true

Sounds like fake news https://t.co/RIVc5eH9Bn pic.twitter.com/Aneda4CdDa — Mark Harrison (@har52213922) May 26, 2023

Notice nothing in his description has to do with inflation… https://t.co/3wzKwO5bYq — Musashi (@MusashiBonMot) May 26, 2023

That’s because the only thing the “Inflation Reduction Act” had to do with inflation was to make it worse by printing even more money.

