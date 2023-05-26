Ever since Biden took office there are two completely different worlds: The real one, and the artificial one the Biden White House has created where you are far better off than you were at the start of 2021.

This POTUS tweet bragging about what the Inflation Reduction Act has (or eventually will) bring about is another example of the latter:

“Special interests lost,” eh?

Right? The White House really hopes everybody’s too stupid to notice all of that is 100 percent pure BS.

As usual, what the Biden White House says and reality are always two very different things.

That’s because the only thing the “Inflation Reduction Act” had to do with inflation was to make it worse by printing even more money.

