Miranda Devine’s column in the New York Post today revolves around how a whistleblower claims the FBI has been dragging it heels in attempts to stymie the Hunter Biden probe and Republican efforts to obtain documents:

IRS whistleblower comes out of the shadows to detail how the DOJ slow-walked the Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation. https://t.co/DPMgsMvblD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 25, 2023

Devine writes:

An Internal Revenue Service whistleblower who alleged prosecutors mishandled an ongoing tax evasion probe into Hunter Biden spoke publicly for the first time and said he felt he had no choice but to go public with the accusations that the probe was stymied. The 14-year-veteran of the IRS, Gary Shapley, claimed the Justice Department gave special treatment to the investigation in ways he had never witnessed before during an interview with “CBS Evening News” Tuesday. “There were multiple steps that were slow-walked — were just completely not done — at the direction of the Department of Justice,” Shapley told CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod in his first public remarks. “When I took control of this particular investigation, I immediately saw deviations from the normal process. It was way outside the norm of what I’ve experienced in the past.”

Speaking of “slow-walking” inside the FBI, GOP Rep. James Comer sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray reminding him that a requested document alleging a Biden family criminal bribery scheme is now two weeks overdue:

🚨NEW 🚨@RepJamesComer threatens to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings if FBI Director Christopher Wray continues to defy his subpoena. The FBI has failed to produce the unclassified record that alleges a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/0scw4tpVVF — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 24, 2023

So what’ll happen next?

Bravo! “The accountability we promised the American people is coming.” https://t.co/IcQd0rIQWd — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 25, 2023

We certainly hope so. But considering how these things have turned out in the past, it’s entirely Wray’s taking the usual “or what” approach to the threat of contempt not unlike Eric Holder.

Stop threatening and move. These people are tyrannical, not lawful. https://t.co/kPgmaGLBnW — Deplorablistic (@CareyWa71672775) May 25, 2023

Always threatening but NEVER see any positive outcomes. https://t.co/HTpW3grqRV — Angela (@angassistant) May 25, 2023

There’s good reason for the skepticism, but we’ll see!

