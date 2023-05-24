Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken to the social media platform he used to run to tweet out a warning about the FBI, CIA and NSA and what needs to be done next. This comes with a beverage warning for anyone who was paying attention to what was happening with social media ahead of the 2020 presidential election:

Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds. https://t.co/mDRYX1LFld — jack (@jack) May 24, 2023

Does Dorsey not remember what happened when he was running Twitter? Or does he just hope everybody else doesn’t remember?

"But not before building a one-way pipeline for the FBI to be able to censor content on Twitter, while also hiring FBI agents to tell us how we can make the agency happy." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2023

Welcome to the party. It’s a shame you worked hand in glove with the CIA and FBI to rig the 2020 election by censoring factual stories that made your Democrat friends look bad. https://t.co/ivaFPbObVc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 24, 2023

Now that Twitter worked with those agencies to serve a purpose it’s apparently time to move on and dismantle them.

says the guy who was in charge when the alphabet organizations were using @twitter to do all sorts of dastardly deeds. Tell us the one again about how you had nothing to do with censoring all info about Hunter Biden's laptop. Cmon! — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 24, 2023

Your words today don't match your actions when you were at Twitter, so which one is real? No one really knows, although it generally makes sense to pay more attention to what people do, rather than what people say. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 24, 2023

You were in bed with them, homie. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 24, 2023

The Twitter Files have shown that when Dorsey was running Twitter his social media platform was pretty much a narrative enforcement arm of the FBI, DOJ and other federal agencies. Now they need to be “splintered into a thousand pieces”? Maybe to destroy the evidence.

Where were you and where was this attitude years ago? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 24, 2023

Where was this attitude when people were getting censored and banned on here with help from those same agencies?! — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 24, 2023

yeah, with your record, please take ALL the seats — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 24, 2023

It seems that Dorsey’s taken a fast pivot on this issue!

babe you literally had them run your company in order to control editorial decisions in every newsroom in America https://t.co/PSdz2t3AOZ — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 24, 2023

I have finally found something I agree with @Jack on. But where was this opinion when intel agencies were using his platform to silence normal Americans? https://t.co/MBPr4mSAcy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 24, 2023

That didn’t seem to be as much of a problem for Dorsey back when the Democrats had a presidential election to win.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: