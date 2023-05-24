Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken to the social media platform he used to run to tweet out a warning about the FBI, CIA and NSA and what needs to be done next. This comes with a beverage warning for anyone who was paying attention to what was happening with social media ahead of the 2020 presidential election:

Does Dorsey not remember what happened when he was running Twitter? Or does he just hope everybody else doesn’t remember?

Now that Twitter worked with those agencies to serve a purpose it’s apparently time to move on and dismantle them.

The Twitter Files have shown that when Dorsey was running Twitter his social media platform was pretty much a narrative enforcement arm of the FBI, DOJ and other federal agencies. Now they need to be “splintered into a thousand pieces”? Maybe to destroy the evidence.

It seems that Dorsey’s taken a fast pivot on this issue!

That didn’t seem to be as much of a problem for Dorsey back when the Democrats had a presidential election to win.

