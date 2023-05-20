A New York City nurse is in hiding after a video went viral showing a struggle over a rented Citi Bike. The woman was arguing with a man (who was accompanied by others) over the bike, and of course the spin from the media (and others) was basically “white woman tries to steal black man’s bicycle.”

This was the original spin from NBC News, which never misses an opportunity to race bait even before knowing all the facts:

A New York City hospital employee has been placed on leave after a viral video that appeared to show her attempting to take a rental bike from a group of young Black men garnered millions of views. https://t.co/8UryiG4qCr — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 19, 2023

Attorney Benjamin Crump deleted his tweet about a “white woman trying to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young black man” (albeit after it had been up several days), but NBC must have thought the above tweet wasn’t too out of bounds — probably because they used the words “appeared to show.”

However, Community Notes brought some issues to the attention of NBC News and anybody looking at the above tweet:

About 12 hours later, after it was learned that the woman had lawyered up and some defamation lawsuits might be in the works, NBC News decided that perhaps an update was in order. Here’s their second offering:

UPDATE: The NYC hospital employee who was placed on leave after a video showed her appearing to take a Citi bike rental from a group of young Black men had paid for the bike, according to her attorney who showed the receipts to @NBCNewYork. https://t.co/hvY1fbdETT — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 19, 2023

Translation?

Bingo! But you’ll notice that NBC News is still using “after a video showed her appearing to take a Citi bike rental from a group of young Black men.” So much “journalism.” Why didn’t the video “appear to show” a group of black men trying to take a white woman’s bike? Because it wouldn’t have been sensational that way and we wouldn’t have ever even heard about it happening in the first place.

Too little, too late. I hope they sue you for your racist pandering. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) May 20, 2023

Sandman part 2 — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) May 19, 2023

Let the defamation suits begin! — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) May 20, 2023

How quickly @NBCNews @NBCNewYork retracted the story as soon as they heard "Her Attorney"… https://t.co/MymLU5LHBj — Richard Rosebush (@RichRose48) May 20, 2023

Will the press learn any permanent lessons? Probably not, but hopefully this is an expensive one for them in the short term.

The update isn’t any better! “…showed her appearing to take a Citi bike rental from a group of young Black men had paid for the bike,…”

Black men had paid for the bike? Had paid for the bike How about hospital employee wrongfully placed on leave for standing up for herself https://t.co/StrQUi4G0l — TheManWithNoName (@Christo63776245) May 20, 2023

That should have been the original headline the whole time, but that’s not the media atmosphere we live in, unfortunately.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: