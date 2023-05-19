The Biden presidency has done wonders for the U.S. economy, not to mention the nation’s deficit — just ask them!

Their strategy is simple: Hope everybody’s stupid:

More lies from the Biden White House? No way!

Yep, another pack of massive lies from the White House. Thankfully now there’s Community Notes to call out what are blatant lies.

This is one of our favorite Community Notes since they started doing them:

Twitter could have an entire Community Notes department dedicated to calling out all the whoppers that come from all the White House social media accounts and they’d probably need overtime pay on top of it.

And yet they just keep lying.

Biden taking credit for millions of “jobs created” after Covid shutdowns were lifted has to be one of the most disingenuous and shameless things ever done in the long and sordid history of politics. Biden’s been a part of that political history for 50 years.

