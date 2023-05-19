The Biden presidency has done wonders for the U.S. economy, not to mention the nation’s deficit — just ask them!

Their strategy is simple: Hope everybody’s stupid:

I'm proud of the progress we have made. We reduced the deficit in our first two years by $1.7 trillion. That includes more revenue by asking the wealthy and large corporations to begin to pay their fair share and cutting subsidies to Big Oil and Big Pharma. pic.twitter.com/p6Y4cZWYTe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 18, 2023

More lies from the Biden White House? No way!

None of this is true. https://t.co/WiF2sF7P8l — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 19, 2023

Yep, another pack of massive lies from the White House. Thankfully now there’s Community Notes to call out what are blatant lies.

I'm only retweeting you because of the community notes.🤣 https://t.co/Rgt2bUp74n — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) May 19, 2023

This is one of our favorite Community Notes since they started doing them:

Twitter could have an entire Community Notes department dedicated to calling out all the whoppers that come from all the White House social media accounts and they’d probably need overtime pay on top of it.

You got owned by the fact checkers. Stop lying 🤥 — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) May 19, 2023

I think @JoeBiden has a problem when the @washingtonpost calls him a liar. https://t.co/4wxjeJZEEa — Dr. Jim (@DrJimFLA) May 19, 2023

And yet they just keep lying.

Biden taking credit for millions of “jobs created” after Covid shutdowns were lifted has to be one of the most disingenuous and shameless things ever done in the long and sordid history of politics. Biden’s been a part of that political history for 50 years.

