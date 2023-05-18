The tens of billions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine is about to increase thanks to a reported Pentagon “accounting error.”

What was the supposed dollar amount of the Pentagon “error”? About $3 billion, which will please Ukrainian President Zelenskyy:

The Pentagon overestimated the value of the weapons it sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion — an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons without asking Congress for money. https://t.co/fqo3TEtc95 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 19, 2023

A $3 Billion accounting error? Is this the same Administration that hired all those IRS agents? We are doomed. — Rocket Science (@PattieMeyer2022) May 19, 2023

Make an “error” of a few billion if you work in corporate accounting and you’re finished, but apparently if you do it in government they just make the best of it:

The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion — an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money. The acknowledgment Thursday comes at a time when Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue.

The error was caused when officials overvalued some of the systems sent to Ukraine, using the value of money it would cost to replace an item completely rather than the current value of the weapon. In many of the military aid packages, the Pentagon has opted to draw from its stockpiles of older, existing gear because it can get those items to Ukraine faster.

If the weapon is sent to Ukraine and the U.S. needs another one, wouldn’t that mean the item needs to be replaced completely?

But if you aren’t right on your taxes…. Straight to jail. https://t.co/s7qU6lEoVl — Jim (@goonsquadfowler) May 19, 2023

Strange how that works, isn’t it?

A $3 billion dollar "accounting error" meanwhile, 87,000 new IRS agents are checking all your transactions looking for any tiny Venmo or CashApp transaction you forgot to record on your tax return. https://t.co/xEiz7e9cV2 — charlie🌋 (@bbqchucken) May 19, 2023

Imagine if a casual citizen made this error on their taxes…. Lol https://t.co/0PsBTu3Hhb — TJ Benjamin (@tjbb_16) May 19, 2023

The pentagon failed its last five audits..is anyone surprised? https://t.co/LVCUGkhqLr — Sammi (@SammiSamm_07) May 19, 2023

That’s true, and no, we’re not surprised.

