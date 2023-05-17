After years of shootings, riots, looting, police quitting and businesses leaving the city, Chicago voters recently decided they’d had enough of left-wing policies.

Wait, no they didn’t — they elected a Democrat who is even farther to the Left than they mayor they voted out of office.

Now it’s time for the city to find out what they voted for. Mayor Brandon Johnson has released his economic blueprint, and it’s something:

Progressive allies of Mayor Brandon Johnson have released a financial blueprint titled – and I'm not joking – "First We Get the Money" calling for $12 billion in new taxes, including: "Head tax" of $33 per worker for companies with 50+ employees Quadrupling the tax on jet fuel.… pic.twitter.com/lRoQOZP58a — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 17, 2023

$12 billion in new taxes to fund “a more just” Chicago? Good luck with this guy, Windy City residents:

The plan also calls for eliminating all current vacant positions at the Chicago Police Department AND cutting the CPD budget by 9%. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 17, 2023

Here’s a more honest version:

I don't think they could have formed a better plan to chase people out of the city if they tried. — Context Variable (@ContextVariable) May 17, 2023

If you were trying to chase people (and businesses) away, what would you do anything different?

Love the inadvertently perfect graphic of a pile of crumpled bills just waiting to be set on fire https://t.co/geSei65q8O — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 17, 2023

Chicago gets the government they deserve. — Based Red-Pilled Chad Honda Accord (@Accordhonda2016) May 17, 2023

For the most part the same people who voted for this will complain about the disastrous results but then keep voting for it. Go figure!

