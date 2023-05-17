After years of shootings, riots, looting, police quitting and businesses leaving the city, Chicago voters recently decided they’d had enough of left-wing policies.

Wait, no they didn’t — they elected a Democrat who is even farther to the Left than they mayor they voted out of office.

Now it’s time for the city to find out what they voted for. Mayor Brandon Johnson has released his economic blueprint, and it’s something:

$12 billion in new taxes to fund “a more just” Chicago? Good luck with this guy, Windy City residents:

Here’s a more honest version:

If you were trying to chase people (and businesses) away, what would you do anything different?

For the most part the same people who voted for this will complain about the disastrous results but then keep voting for it. Go figure!

